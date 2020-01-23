Maranda’s list of winter family fun for this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – I have a full list of family fun happening this weekend, January 24th through 26th! Between winter festivals, the Lunar New Year, and the Harlem Globetrotters at the Van Andel Arean, there’s definitely something for everyone!

Nature Day at Downtown Market

The Downtown Market is hosting their annual Nature Day this Saturday from 10am to 1pm. Families can come see animals up close and learn all about wildlife, artifacts, and enjoy family-friendly activities!

Lunar New Year

Celebrate the Lunar New Year this weekend in Downtown Grand Rapids as part of the World of Winters Festival! They’ll have great entertainment, authentic delicious food, a kid’s fun section, and more! The event takes place this Saturday from 5 to 9pm.

Harlem Globetrotters at the Van Andel Arena

The Harlem Globetrotters are coming to the Van Andel Arena this Sunday with the game time starting at 3pm! Bring the family out to see the hilarious stunts, the flying dunks, and have an unforgettable time! Get tickets HERE!

Peter and the Wolf – Grand Rapids Symphony

The Grand Rapids Symphony presents the classic tale of Peter and the Wolf this Saturday mornign at 10:30am at the Wyoming Junior High School Fine Arts Center! This is a great event for your little ones to enjoy the concert and be introduced to instruments of the orchestra.

Maranda’s Free Skate 4 Kids

Kids 17 and under can skate for free at The Rink in Battle Creek every Friday from 4:30pm – 6:30pm thanks to Battle Creek Community Foundation and on Saturday’s from 10am to noon at Rosa Parks Circle in Grand Rapids thanks to Fifth Third Bank! Plus, Milk Means More and Biggby will provide free hot cocoa! The last day for skating at Battle Creek is Friday, January 31st!

Winter Fest at Pierce Cedar Creek Institute

Come celebrate winter this Saturday from 1pm – 5pm at the Pierce Cedar Creek Institute in Hastings! There will be a live animals from Binder Park Zoo, sledding, snowshoeing, along with a fire, crafts, and snacks in the Visitor Center!

World Championship Ice Racing at Wings Event Center

Head to the Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo this Saturday for the World Championship Ice Racing series! The event starts at 7:30pm. Guests can witness awesome stunts and tricks! Get your tickets here!

Grand Rapids Griffins Home Game

The Griffins are home both Friday and Saturday this weekend at the Van Andel Arena. Game starts at 7pm. Saturday night’s game is Hockey Without Barriers Night which highlights all the great hockey opportunities available to every person, regardless of their disability or illness in West Michigan

Grand Haven Winterfest

Grand Haven is hosting Winterfest all weekend long at Mulligan’s Hollow to encourage families to get out and be active with tons of opportunities. There will be outdoor bowling, snow volleyball, family dog pull, sled racing, kids activities, snow angel contest, and more!

Prismatica on Monroe

If you haven’t had the chance to check out the new interactive light instillation in Downtown Grand Rapids, this weekend is your chance! Prismatica on Monroe features 25 pivoting prisms, creating modern ice palace that transmits and reflects color and lights. Stop by 555 Monroe Ave to check it out!

Tooth Time at Grand Rapids Children’s Museum

The Grand Rapids Children’s Museum is hosting a fun and educational event fro kids this Friday! Tooth Time includes dentists and hygienists there to answer questions and teach children about the importance of dental care. There will be hands-on activities, prizes, and goodie bags.

Kids and Family Expo

The DeVos Place is hosting the Kids and Family Expo on Saturday from 10am – 5pm! They’ll have tons of featured activities including zip line, rock wall, inflatables, petting zoo, and more!