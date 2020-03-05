Maranda’s list of weekend family fun

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Happy weekend! If you and your family are looking for something fun and affordable to do, check out my list below of family-friendly events and activities!

Butterflies at Frederik Meijer Gardens

The butterflies are blooming at the Frederik Meijer Gardens with thousands of butterflies and over 60 different species! Families can explore the exhibit and see all the beautiful butterflies from all over the world. Kids can learn tons too through the special educational programming and participate in butterfly-themed activities.

Star Wars at Griffins

The Grand Rapids Griffins are hosting their annual Star Wars Night this Saturday with game time starting at 7pm. Fans will get to meet tons of different Star Wars characters, get photos taken, and of course, cheer on the griffins.

Grand Rapids Home and Garden Show

West Michigan’s largest Home & Garden show is back this weekend at the DeVos Place! There will be 13 feature gardens, 5 free seminars, and 350 exhibitors for families to check out! There will also be family-friendly activities taking place all day long for kids!

Maple Sugar Festival

The Kalamazoo Nature Center is hosting their annual Maple Sugar Festival this Friday and Saturday! Families can enjoy a delicious pancake breakfast, take a tour of how syrup is made, enjoy games, activities, and a live animal program!

Flick’s Family Film Festival

Every week, Flick’s Family Film Festival will feature a new free film through the end of April! Starting Friday through March 12th, Celebration Cinema will be screening Dora and the Lost City of Gold and it’s free for all kids 12 years and under. Check out celebrationcinema.com for the full schedule.

International Women’s Day Celebration

Sunday, March 8th is International Women’s Day and to celebrate, SowHope is hosting a screening of Disney’s Queen of Katwe at Celebration Cinema Woodland Mall starting at 2pm. Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased on SowHope’s website.

Matilda, the Musical at GR Civic Theatre

The Grand Rapids Civic Theatre continues their performance of Matilda, The Musical this weekend through March 22nd. Get your tickets now!

LEGOmania at Northview High School

Northview High School is hosting an evening for LEGO fans this Saturday from 5pm – 8pm. This family-friendly event will have LEGO themed activities including speed building competitions, creation competitions, play areas, and more! The event is just $3 per person and $12 for families will all proceeds going to support the Northview band program.

Free Admission at Michigan History Museum

Every Sunday from 1pm – 5pm, the Michigan History Museum in Lansing has free admission! Your family can learn all about Michigan’s past from pre-contact through the last 20th century with tons of different exhibits.

Kalamazoo Wings Home Games

The Kalamazoo Wings are home this Friday at 7pm and Sunday at 3pm!