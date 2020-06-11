Maranda’s list of family fun in West Michigan this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – It’s an exciting weekend with so much happening in West Michigan! Tons of family favorites are back open for business along with fun and free outdoor activities! Families can head to places like Craig’s Cruisers and the John Ball Zoo, go fishing for free, or head to your local splash pad. There’s tons of fun stuff happening for families this weekend, check out our full list below! Have a great weekend, Where You Live!

Maranda Park Party Pop Up Style – Enter to Win

This summer will be a little different than we’ve ever seen, but Maranda is still bringing the fun to West Michigan! This summer, Maranda is giving every kid the chance to win BIG! Every day through July 31st, Maranda is giving prizes out virtually. Each winner will win a $100 Meijer gift card and a Park Party Prize Pack! Enter to win now HERE!

Free Fishing Weekend

Two weekends a year, families are able to enjoy Michigan fishing for FREE and this weekend is the 2020 summer weekend! All fishing licenses fees will be waived for two days and a recreation passport will not be required for entry into state parks and boating access sites around the state. Grab the family, the fishing pole, and head out to your local lake!

Kalamazoo Growlers hosting Drive In Movie Night

The Kalamazoo Growlers are hosting Drive In Movie Nights at Homer Stryker Field this weekend! Grab the family and head over to the field for a super fun movie experience. On Saturday they’ll be screening the live-action Lion King and on Sunday the Sandlot – both movies starting at 6:30pm! Buy tickets here!

Craig’s Cruisers Open

How exciting is this?! Craig’s Cruisers is open and ready for family fun starting this weekend! They’ll have their outdoor attractions open including go-karts, mini golf, and more. All locations will be open, including Silver Lake! The buffet will not be open at the Grand Rapids location but guests can order pizza. Of course, they will be taking safety precautions that you can see here.

John Ball Zoo Open

The John Ball Zoo is open and ready for families! You can find new and exciting additions to the zoo this summer including giant animal sculptures placed around the zoo which is apart of the Brick Live Animal Paradise exhibit. You will also notice that the John Ball Zoo has a new addition to their family, the Meerkats! To find out more information about the zoo’s hours and how to reserve a time for your family to go, head to the John Ball Zoo’s website.

Frederik Meijer Gardens Open

Another West Michigan hotspot for families is open and ready for business! Guests will be able to check out the beautiful sculptures and art, explore nature, and more. The Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park is taking the necessary steps to ensure all guests stay safe during their visit.

Gilmore Car Museum

The Gilmore Car Museum in Barry County re-opens to the public this Friday! Families will get to explore North America’s Largest Auto Museum and check out all the beautiful vintage cars. Check out their website for more information on visiting!

Check out the art in Downtown Grand Rapids

If you’re looking to get outside and enjoy the fresh air this week, think about taking a stroll through Downtown Grand Rapids to check out all the beautiful murals painted over the destroyed windows! Artists throughout West Michigan came out and painted over the windows after the riots and now downtown is covered with beautiful murals!

Head to a local beach, park, or splash pad

Beaches, parks, splash pads, and public pools are opening this weekend in West Michigan! There are tons of locations to choose from including the beautiful beaches in Muskegon and Holland, splash pads at Millennium Park, or visit a local hiking trail. Check out local splash pads here! You can also check out our full list of West Michigan hiking and walking trails here!

Air Zoo Launchpad for Learning

Everyday, Air Zoo is offering new and exciting content to ignite your imagination! They feature games, activities, documentary clips, experiments, and so much more for kids! You can check out their Facebook page or Youtube Channel for daily videos that students will love!

Drive-In Movies in the Park

The City of Portage is hosting Drive In Movies in the Park this Friday starting at 9pm at Ramona Park! They will be screening Frozen 2 and it’s totally free. They also are encouraging people to check out the Friday at the Flats from 5 – 8 PM and visit local food trucks for some take-out. Please be sure to bring a mask to wear while ordering your food.

Visit your local Farmer’s Market

Tons of Farmers Markets around West Michigan are open this weekend for families to go explore. While shopping, make sure you social distance and wear a mask to ensure the safety of you and everyone else around you!

Play at home with GR Children’s Museum

The Grand Rapids Children’s Museum is offering great activities, games, and crafts that kids can make and build at home! Since the museum is closed, they are offering great ideas for how kids can play at home. Check out their Facebook page each day for creative ideas!

Digital Creature Feature at Kzoo Nature Center

Every Saturday at 3pm the Kalamazoo Nature Center is live-streaming a Digital Creature Feature on their Facebook page! Each week kids can learn all about a new creature at the center, this week is a Corn Snake! You’ll learn all about the creature and their role in the wild from an animal care staff member.

Hudsonville Nature Walk

The Hudsonville Nature Center is hosting a free nature walk this Sunday at 2pm! Families will get to check out the center, explore wildlife, and more with the nature guide.