Maranda’s Halloween Weekend Fun Guide October 29th – 31st

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s the most Spooktacular weekend of the year! It is Halloween weekend and there are certainly plenty of Halloween-themed family fun events happening around West Michigan. If you’re looking for some ideas for you and your family to enjoy check out my top picks and if this isn’t enough, check out our complete, supersized list of October family fun!

The Critter Barn is celebrating Halloween on the farm this Saturday from 10AM- 5PM. Stop by for decorations, costumes, candy and critters. Tour the farm and be sure to take a stroll through their Spooktacular Barn Trail. Purchase tickets online to enjoy this Halloween fun!

The Getty Drive-In movie theater is hosting Halloween this year for kids and families to enjoy. Dress in your Halloween costumes and bring candy for a Trunk-or-Treat candy event during their double feature films. Be sure to bring the kids out to see The Addams Family 2!

For jus tone night John Ball Zoo is uniting their IllumiZoo and Zoo Goes Boo event for IllumiZoo Goes Boo. Experience this illuminating Halloween event this Sunday, October 31st at 7PM. Dress in your favorite costumes, bring your trick-or-treat bags and get ready to have some Halloween fun.

Are you and your family looking for fun fall or Halloween-themed fun to enjoy throughout the rest of October, well check out out supersized list of events, festivals, trick-or-treating opportunities, corn mazes, pumpkin picking and apple picking. Enjoy them before it is too late!

More weekend fun for the family: