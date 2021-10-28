Maranda’s Halloween Weekend Fun Guide October 29th – 31st

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s the most Spooktacular weekend of the year! It is Halloween weekend and there are certainly plenty of Halloween-themed family fun events happening around West Michigan. If you’re looking for some ideas for you and your family to enjoy check out my top picks and if this isn’t enough, check out our complete, supersized list of October family fun!
Boo at the Barn
The Critter Barn is celebrating Halloween on the farm this Saturday from 10AM- 5PM. Stop by for decorations, costumes, candy and critters. Tour the farm and be sure to take a stroll through their Spooktacular Barn Trail. Purchase tickets online to enjoy this Halloween fun!
Halloween at the Getty Drive-In
The Getty Drive-In movie theater is hosting Halloween this year for kids and families to enjoy. Dress in your Halloween costumes and bring candy for a Trunk-or-Treat candy event during their double feature films. Be sure to bring the kids out to see The Addams Family 2!
IllumiZoo Goes Boo
For jus tone night John Ball Zoo is uniting their IllumiZoo and Zoo Goes Boo event for IllumiZoo Goes Boo. Experience this illuminating Halloween event this Sunday, October 31st at 7PM. Dress in your favorite costumes, bring your trick-or-treat bags and get ready to have some Halloween fun.
Halloween Festivities
Are you and your family looking for fun fall or Halloween-themed fun to enjoy throughout the rest of October, well check out out supersized list of events, festivals, trick-or-treating opportunities, corn mazes, pumpkin picking and apple picking. Enjoy them before it is too late!
More weekend fun for the family:
Kroc Center Monster Mash
The Salvation Army KROC Center welcomes the community to a free Halloween event this Friday from 5-7PM. Come dressed in your favorite costume and collect candy and other fun goodies. This event is sure to be great for all ages.
Ed Dunneback & Girls Fruit Farm Pumpkin Smashin’ Bash
If you’re looking for some non-traditional Halloween fun, Dunneback and Girls farm has got you covered. This Saturday from 9Am -5PM head out to the farm for their Pumpkin Smashin’ Bash. Enjoy some classic spooky fun and end the event with a dropping a 1,000 pound pumpkin onto a car!
Corgis in the Park
Corgis in the Park is back at Riverside Park this Saturday from 9:30AM – 1:30PM! The whole family can come out to enjoy a costume contest, food truck, photo booth, music and of course corgis!
Everett’s Gardens Halloween Candy Walk
If you’re looking for even more trick-or-treating opportunities head to Everett’s Garden for the Halloween walk this Saturday from 2-5PM. Journey through the gardens to find candy throughout the path. Be sure to come dressed in costume!
The Blandford Halloween Hunt
Head to Blandford Nature Center this Friday for a Halloween themed scavenger hunt. Use a map and clues to explorer the trails while learning cool facts and spooky stories. Enjoy fun prizes at the end. Be sure to register online and wear a spooky costume!
Muskegon Museum of Art Halloween Hocus Pocus
The Muskegon Museum of Art welcome Spooktacular guests for a Halloween-themed scavenger hunt this Saturday from 11 AM -5 PM. Wear costumes and get free prizes for pick-up once the scavenger hunt is completed.
All Hallows Eve Historic Charlton Park
If you’re looking to learn the history of this spooky holiday head to Historic Charlton Park Village, Museum and Recreation Area in Hastings for their All Hallows Eve celebration. Enjoy trick-or-treating and other full Halloween activities that everyone will enjoy.
Downtown Holland Trick-or-Treating
This Saturday from 10-12PM families can bring the kids out to Downtown Holland for a fun Trick-or-Treating event. Get dressed in your costumes and explorer the restaurants and shops of Holland while loading up on some delicious candy.
2nd Annual Trunk-or-Treat at Battlegr Tactical Games
Head to Battlegr Tactical Games this Friday from 4:30PM – 6:30Pm for trick-or-treating, costume contest, and prizes. Don’t miss out on this family Halloween event that is absolutely perfect for all ages.