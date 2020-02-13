Maranda’s guide to winter family fun this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Whether you’re looking to celebrate Valentine’s Day or not, there’s tons of family fun happening around West Michigan this weekend!

World of Winter

The World of Winter has some exciting stuff happening this weekend! Celebrate winter with a walking tour around Downtown Grand Rapids to see over 50 ice sculptures! The sculptures will be up around Grand Rapids starting this Friday throughout next weekend. Also this weekend is Paint the Park! Come to Rosa Parks Circle from 11am to 6pm to paint the ice. There will also be food trucks, princesses, interactive activities, and so much more!

Roger That! Public Celebration

The Grand Rapids Public Museum is hosting a special educational exhibition this weekend, Roger That! It will honor the legacy of Roger B. Chaffee and celebrate space exploration with hands on activities, fun games, and so much more. This event is free with admission to the museum!

Taste of Soul Sunday

Join the Grand Rapids Public Library as they celebrate African American history and culture this weekend for the Taste of Soul Sunday event! There will be live bands, speakers, hands-on crafts and activities, delicious food and so much more. The event is taking place Sunday from 1 to 4:30pm.

Free Fishing Weekend in Michigan

Fishing is totally free all weekend long throughout Michigan! All fishing licenses fees will be waived so families can head out to your local state park and recreation areas for some fun together. Be safe and enjoy the outdoors!

Maranda’s Free Skate 4 Kids

Kids 17 and under can skate for free on Saturday’s from 10am to noon at Rosa Parks Circle in Grand Rapids thanks to Fifth Third Bank! Plus, Milk Means More and Biggby will provide free hot cocoa!

Air Zoo’s Open Cockpit Month

Air Zoo will be hosting their Open Cockpit Month every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday through March 1st! Guests will have the unique opportunity to view and sit in the cockpit of the world’s most famous and incredible aircrafts. This is free with general admission!

Black History Walking Tour

Join your tour guide for a FREE walk through Grand Rapids’ Black history. Meet at Rosa Parks between 12-1pm on Saturday to enjoy this free tour.

Prismatica on Monroe

If you haven’t had the chance to check out the new interactive light instillation in Downtown Grand Rapids, this weekend is your chance! Prismatica on Monroe features 25 pivoting prisms, creating modern ice palace that transmits and reflects color and lights. Stop by 555 Monroe Ave to check it out!

Valentine’s Party at Forever Curious Children’s Museum

Head to the Forever Curious Children’s Museum in Fennville for a Valentine’s Day celebration this Friday from 11am – 1pm. Kids will be able to do activities and crafts, dance in the theater, and have a sweet treat!

Friday Family Fun for Valentine’s Day

The Lakeshore Museum Center in Muskegon is hosting a family fun night on Friday to celebrate Valentine’s Day! Enjoy collecting cards, creating your own, having sweet treats, and so much more! The event is from 5:30pm – 7:30pm and is free for Muskegon County residents and just $5 for non-residents.

Free Family Movie Series at Frauenthal Center

The Frauenthal Center in Muskegon will be hosting free family movie nights throughout the year! Once a month they’ll showcase a modern box office hit. This months movie is Toy Story 4 and is playing on Sunday starting at 3pm. This event is free!

