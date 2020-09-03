Maranda’s guide to weekend family fun for Labor Day weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Since there are not a lot of Labor Day events and parades this year due to COVID-19, we gathered a list of fun stuff you can do as a family this weekend all over West Michigan! Enjoy the last “unofficial” weekend of summer and take in all the beauty and fun our community has to offer. Make it a great holiday weekend Where You Live!

Take a hike on a local trail

There are SO many hiking trails to choose from in West Michigan, whether you hit the lake shore or stay in the Grand Rapids area! We have a big list of various trails that are family friendly, check it out HERE.

Spend the day at Craig’s Cruisers

A great place for family fun is where the fun never ends – Craig’s Cruisers! Whether you want to mini golf, race on the go-karts, or ride the zip line, they have something for everyone. They even have their restaurant open at the Grand Rapids location, and your family can still get their delicious pizza at Muskegon and Holland. All locations are open all weekend long!

Use your imagination at Air Zoo

If you’re looking for an educational yet super fun experience for your family, then head to the Air Zoo this weekend!hundreds of their air crafts, space crafts, hands on exhibits, and more for families to explore and discover. Although their rides and theaters aren’t open yet, they still have tons of fun stuff for families! Check out their newest exhibit Alien Worlds and Androids.

Explore the Grand Rapids Public Museum

Although they’re closed on Labor Day, you can still check out the museum as a family this weekend and explore all they have to offer. They have tons of fun exhibits open including Bodies Revealed, Grand Fish, Grand River, and Outbreak: Epidemics in a Connected World.

Visit the John Ball Zoo

The John Ball Zoo is open all weekend long with fun for the whole family. You can check out all the different types of animals, explore the Brick Live exhibition, and even see the new Meerkat habitat.

Visit local farmers markets

Farmers market season is coming to a close, but your family still has time to head to your local market to get some delicious produce, beautiful flowers, or yummy treats. Check out farmers markets close to you here. This is a great family outing, don’t forget a mask!

Have a family cook out

A great family activity for this weekend is to have a cook out and have everyone help make food! This is a great way to get kids involved and teach them about cooking. Our friends at Milk Means More have tons of delicious recipes to choose from, check them out here! You can even get fresh produce for your cook out from your local farmers market.

Yoga on the Ship

Rootdown Yoga Juice Greens in Downtown Muskegon offers Yoga on the Ship every Sunday – Thursday for people of all ages! The classes take place on the US LST 393. You must register in advance on their website. Come on out this Sunday and Monday to get some exercise with a beautiful view!

Free Outdoor Fitness Classes in GR

The City of Grand Rapids is offering free outdoor fitness classes all summer long for families! Every day they have a different class including yoga, zumba, dance, and more at various parks throughout the city. Check out the weekend schedule here.

Head to a local beach

One of the (many) amazing things about living in West Michigan is our unlimited access to tons of local beaches! It’s going to be a nice weekend and what better way to spend the last “unofficial” weekend of summer than at the beach? Check out a full list of beaches and inland lakes here!

Splash Pads in West Michigan

West Michigan has so many splash pads which is a great idea for weekend fun with your kids. If you don’t feel like going to a local lake, you can head to one of the tons of splash pads in our area. A great idea to have fun while being active!