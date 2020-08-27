Maranda’s Guide to Weekend Fun for final weekend in August

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Can you believe it’s the last weekend in August?! This summer has flown by! Regardless if your kids are back to school or not, you can still have fun as a family this weekend! We have a full list below of fun stuff to do. Have a great weekend Where You Live!

The Great Milk and Cookies Giveaway

Milk Means More, Battle Creek Community Foundation, and several other organizations have partnered with the USDA to distribute free Farmers to Families Dairy Boxes this Saturday from 9am – 12pm at Bailey Park in Battle Creek. Families can drive up and receive their boxes filled with milk, cookies, and other delicious dairy treats! The boxes are totally free to anyone who attends.

Kentwood Chalk the Lot

The City of Kentwood Parks and Recreation Department is hosting Chalk the Lot this weekend where families get an assigned parking spot for them to create beautiful artwork! Kids can decorate the spot however they want. After, there will be a Facebook contest where the community will get to vote on their favorite. While you’re at the park, check out the splash pad and concession stand! Register for the event HERE.

Twilight Tour at Critchlow Alligator Sanctuary

Critchlow Alligator Sanctuary is hosting a Twilight Tour for families this Saturday starting at 9pm. Guests can enjoy a guided tour of the sanctuary and hear awesome stories about the animals and how they came to live at the sanctuary. Buy your tickets here for $15 a person!

Moovies from the Mound

Grab your blankets and chairs for another weekend of Moovies from the Mound at Fifth Third Ballpark presented by Milk Means More. The event takes place this Saturday at 6pm and 9pm. Movies shown this weekend are Trolls World Tour at 6pm and A League of their Own at 9pm. Buy tickets here!

Muskegon Museum of Art Chalk It Up

The Muskegon Museum of Art is hosting a fun events for families this weekend called Chalk It Up! Families can register for this FREE event and receive a fun goodie bag with instructions and chalk. Kids are then encouraged to create chalk art based on this week’s theme and post photos to social media and tagging Muskegon Museum of Art.

Check out The Holland Oz Project

A wonderful idea for family fun this weekend is to check out The Holland Oz Project in Downtown Holland! This project is a free outdoor exhibit and was built as a way to celebrate the Wonderful Wizard of Oz book, the author L. Frank Baum, and the characters. Families will find bronze sculptures from the book, floral mosaic, the yellow brick road, and more!

Yoga on the Ship in Muskegon

Rootdown Yoga Juice Greens in Downtown Muskegon offers Yoga on the Ship every week Sunday – Thursday on the US LST 393. You must register in advance on their website. Families can come out and get some exercise with a beautiful view!

Visit Your Local Lakes

It’s going to be a beautiful summer weekend and a great way to spend it as a family is at one of the many beautiful beaches in West Michigan! Whether it’s Lake Michigan or an inland lake, you can’t go wrong with a day spend at the beach. Check out GR Kid’s full list of amazing lakes to visit in West Michigan!

Visit local Splash Pads

If you’re not feeling like going to a lake, check out one of West Michigan’s many splash pads! Several are now open including at Lamar Park in Wyoming. For a full list of splash pads, check it out here!

Free Outdoor Fitness Classes in GR

The City of Grand Rapids is offering free outdoor fitness classes all summer long for families! Every day they have a different class including yoga, zumba, dance, and more at various parks throughout the city. Check out the weekend schedule here.

Visit your local Farmer’s Market

Tons of Farmers Markets around West Michigan are open this weekend for families to go explore. While shopping, make sure you social distance and wear a mask to ensure the safety of you and everyone else around you!