Maranda’s guide to weekend family fun, July 10-12

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – If you’re looking for something fun to do this weekend, we have a full list of fun options to do as a family this weekend! Whether you want to cool off at local splash pads and lakes, make fun crafts, go berry picking, or catch a baseball game, we have a full list for you! Make it a great weekend Where You Live!

Splash Pads Open

It’s been a hot week in West Michigan and a great way to cool off and have some fun as a family is to head to your local splash pad! Several are now open including at Lamar Park in Wyoming. For a full list of splash pads, check it out here!

Fellinlove Farm’s Uncorns and Mermaids

Fellinlove Farms in Holland are hosting a special event this Saturday at 2pm with unicorns and mermaids! Families will get to go on a farm tour, trail walk, check out the animals, and see horses dressed up as unicorns! It’s going to be a super fun day you won’t want to miss!

Muskegon Museum of Art’s Super Saturday from Home

The Muskegon Museum of Art is still continuing their Super Saturday’s virtually so families can enjoy activities and art at home. Super Saturday’s include educational activities, crafts that you can easily do at home, and a chance to take a tour of the museum.

Kalamazoo Growlers Game

Baseball is back! The Kalamazoo Growlers are home this weekend so if your family has been eager for sports to return, head to Kalamazoo this weekend for some baseball. Games start at 6:35pm! Buy tickets on their website.

Visit one of Michigan’s best ice cream shops

July is National Ice Cream Month and to celebrate, you and your family should visit one of the ice cream hot spots throughout Michigan! Our friends at Milk Means More compiled a list voted by Michiganders, check out the top 13 ice cream shops in Michigan!

Check out local lakes

It’s been a super hot week and what better way to spend the weekend than at one of our many beautiful lakes?! Grab the family, pack the beach bag, and head to one of the lakes around you! Check out the full list of amazing lakes in West Michigan!

Allendale’s Movies in the Park

Every Friday at dusk, the Allendale Township Library hosts Movies in the Park at the Allendale Community Park! Each week there will be a new movie playing, this weeks movie is Abominable! The movie starts at 9:30pm!

Cherry Jubilee at Lewis Adventure Farm & Zoo

Lewis Adventure Farm & Zoo, previously known as Lewis Farms & Petting Zoo, in New Era is hosting a Cherry Jubilee in honor of cherry season! Families can go cherry picking and also enjoy tons of cherry treats including donuts, pie, and more!

Kids Craft Day at Fulton Street Farmers Market

The Fulton Street Farmers Market is hosting a free Kids Craft Day this Sunday from 11am – 3pm. Kids can do free crafts and activities plus there will be tons of food trucks for lunch!

Go berry picking at local farms

A great way to spend an afternoon as a family is to head to a local farm for berry picking! There are tons of farms around West Michigan that offer different kinds of berry pickings. Right now, strawberries are in season and are super delicious! Find out the best West Michigan U-pick berry farms here!

Maranda Park Party Pop Up Style – Enter to Win

This summer will be a little different than we’ve ever seen, but Maranda is still bringing the fun to West Michigan! This summer, Maranda is giving every kid the chance to win BIG! Every day through July 31st, Maranda is giving prizes out virtually. Each winner will win a $100 Meijer gift card and a Park Party Prize Pack! Enter to win now HERE!

Visit your local Farmer’s Market

Tons of Farmers Markets around West Michigan are open this weekend for families to go explore. While shopping, make sure you social distance and wear a mask to ensure the safety of you and everyone else around you!