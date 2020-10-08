Maranda’s Guide to Weekend Family Fun for October 9-11

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – It’s going to be a beautiful weekend throughout West Michigan so we suggest enjoying it while spending time as a family. There are tons of exciting things are happening throughout the community, including the reopening of West Michigan family hot spots. Whatever you decide to do this weekend, enjoy it with your family and make it a great weekend Where You Live!

The John Ball Zoo is opening a new instillation starting this Saturday called the Illumni-Zoo – A Glenlore Tale! This is a one mile outdoor nighttime journey through the zoo with displays of colors and sounds. This will take place at the Zoo every Tuesday – Sunday from 7pm – midnight. Get your tickets ahead of time on the Zoo’s website!

The Southwest Michigan Cultural Membership Exchange is happening now throughout the month of October! The exchange offers free admission to members of 6 cultural attractions throughout the entire month. Locations include Air Zoo, Binder Park Zoo, Gilmore Car Museum, Kalamazoo Nature Center, Kalamazoo Institute of Arts, and the Kellogg Biological Station Bird Sanctuary & Manor House. Guests can visit each destination free of charge when they present their membership card of one of these locations.

The Windmill Island Gardens in Holland is reopening for the next 3 weekends from 9:30am – 6pm! The Windmill Island Gardens is a beautiful oasis on the edge of downtown Holland. It’s a great adventure for families to check out the beauty of Holland!

Indoor fun is back at Craig’s Cruisers! Starting this Friday, October 9th their arcade, trampoline park, and ninja course will be back open for family fun. Along with this, their go-karts, laser tag, mini golf, Cruiser Coaster, and even the restaurants is open too!

Movie theaters are back open starting Friday, October 9 which means our friends at Celebration Cinema are able to open their doors! Check your local Celebration theaters website to find showtimes.

Happy African kid wearing protective face mask and watching movie in theater/theatre cinema protect infection from coronavirus covid-19, social distancing in theatre concept

It’s the peak time for fall colors so grab your family and be apart of the Depot to Depot Fall Color Tour in Muskegon! This will take place October 10th, 17th, and 24th and families are encouraged to either drive or ride bikes along a self-guided route that stretches from Muskegon South Pier to White River Light Station. Take pictures and post a selfie with the #D2D20!

Downtown Lowell is hosting their Harvest Celebration Autumn Marketplace this Saturday starting at 10am. There will be craft tables, food, concessions, shopping and more. It’s going to be so much fall fun for families!

Cannonsburg is hosting something fun for kids every Saturday until Halloween from 3-5pm for $10 person. This is an interactive, outdoor Halloween experience for kids with tons of cool attractions. Kids are encouraged to dress in their costumes and socially distancing will be encouraged.

The City of Wyoming Parks and Recreation is hosting their annual Trick or Treat Trail but this year is a drive thru event this Saturday from 4-6pm at Lamar Park! Families are encouraged to stay in their car and the Parks and Rec team will distribute bags of goodies for each kid.

October is in full swing which means it’s time for pumpkin picking! Grab the family and head out to local pumpkin patches to get pumpkins, try delicious sweet treats, and have a fall-filled fun weekend! Check out a full list of local U-Pick Pumpkin Patches here!

There are SO many hiking trails to choose from in West Michigan, whether you hit the lake shore or stay in the Grand Rapids area! We have a big list of various trails that are family friendly, check it out HERE.