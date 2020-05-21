Maranda’s guide to weekend family fun for Memorial Day weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – It’s Memorial Day weekend and we have a great list of ways you can have fun as a family to kick off the unofficial start of summer! Between outdoor virtual activities, dance competitions, and making a fun snack, we have something for everyone!

Check out the walking and hiking tails throughout West Michigan

A great activity to do with your family this weekend is to go enjoy one of the many walking paths and hiking trails in West Michigan! Grand Rapids Kids have put together a great list of places for families to see some beautiful scenery, get exercise, and enjoy the great outdoors. Check it out here!

Ottawa County Parks and Rec Virtual Activities

Ottawa County Parks are bringing nature right to your home with so many online programs for families! Explore the different habitats in Michigan from the comfort of your own home. Each habitat and topic will include informational videos and fun activities for people of all ages including read alouds, programs, and scavenger hunts.

The Groove Dance Competition

Get your kids dancing this weekend for a good cause! The Groove is a community-based virtual dance competition app (like TikTok ) that was created locally. West Michigan will be encouraged to create and upload dances. Every dance is a donation by the big corp. partners, like Amway, Meijer, etc. The money will go the West Michigan Heroes Fund which will be distributed to the 4 major hospitals through Hope Network. Also at the end of the 4 week competition, the person whose video got the most likes will win $10,000!

Outdoor Discovery Center Park Passport

The Outdoor Discovery Center has awesome activities for families including their Park Passport! You can download the passport at home which includes list of attractions, amenities, and challenge questions for kids to answer. Once you have answer the questions, you get a prize! This is a great way for families to get outside and explore your local parks!

Snack ideas for Memorial Day weekend

If you’re looking for creative and fun snacks to try this Memorial Day weekend, check out these great ideas! If you like s’mores and are having a campfire this weekend, try this twist on making a s’more!

Or, your family can get creative with how to eat fruit by making a fruit train!

Celebrate Memorial Day in a fun way

If you’re looking for ways to celebrate Memorial Day or pay respect to those who have fought for our country, check out these 6 ways to celebrate the holiday!

Visit your local Farmer’s Market

Tons of Farmers Markets around West Michigan are open this weekend for families to go explore. While shopping, make sure you social distance and wear a mask to ensure the safety of you and everyone else around you!

Drive by Fifth Third Ball Park for #LightItBlue

If you’re looking for something to do this Friday night that gets you and the kids out of the house, take a drive to your favorite local restaurant to get take out and then swing by the Fifth Third Ballpark for their #LightItBlue event! They’ll be lighting up the ballpark blue in honor of front line workers and essential workers, putting their health and safety on the line. This will happen every Friday night of May from 9pm – 11pm.

Facebook Live Weekly Kids Story time in Grand Rapids

Schuler Books is hosting a weekly free story time event on Saturdays from 11AM-12PM. Jump into the pages of our favorite books! We will sing songs, make a craft and go on a new adventure. All story time events will be shared on Facebook every Monday and Saturday at 11am until further notice.

Zoo Insiders with John Ball Zoo

While John Ball Zoo is closed and many are home from work and school, let us help make your time fun and educational. Join us on Facebook as we visit our animals and various areas around the Zoo, talk with keepers and more with videos and pictures on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at 2:00 PM. Don’t have access to social media? No worries! All videos will be posted to this webpage and to our YouTube channel.

Kalamazoo Nature Center Virtual Creature Feature

Join a KNC naturalist for a virtual Creature Feature each Saturday at 3pm! Tune in our Facebook Live. For a playlist of past Features, visit our Youtube page.

Make it a great Memorial Weekend Where You Live!