Maranda’s guide to weekend family fun for June 26th – 28th

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – It's going to be a beautiful weekend in West Michigan which means it's a great time to spend some quality time with your family! We have a full list of what's happening around your community this weekend so get out and enjoy it together!

World’s Longest Breakfast Drive Thru in Battle Creek

Our friends at Battle Creek Community Foundation and Milk Means More have partnered to host the World’s Longest Breakfast Drive Thru! This is taking place this Saturday, June 27th at Carson-Rizer Athletic Field in Battle Creek (400 West Michigan Ave) from 9am – 12pm! Families can drive up and get a dairy box full of delicious dairy products from Prairie Farms.

Michigan State Parks offering FREE entry

Michigan DNR is waiving state park entry fees for the duration of the COVID-19 situation! Pupulic outdoor areas such as state parks, recreation areas, wildlife areas, state forests, trails, and lakes are open to the pubic to come enjoy what the beautiful state of Michigan has to offer. They still encourage social distancing, but want families to be able to get outside and have some fun for totally free!

Taste of Muskegon

Although the usual Taste of Muskegon was unable to happen this year, they got creative so the beloved event could still happen in a safe way! The Taste of Muskegon is going virtual this year with restaurants and food trucks around Downtown Muskegon offering a “taste menu” with 4 items for families to order and enjoy. The streets of Downtown Muskegon have even been transformed into socially distances seating areas for families to enjoy their food. This is the last weekend for Taste of Muskegon so enjoy it while you can!

Head to Silver Lake for family fun

Silver Lake is a great destination for family fun and it’s just a quick trip northwest of Grand Rapids! Several outdoor family fun spots are open throughout Silver Lake including the Sand Dunes, Craig’s Cruisers (including their new roller coaster!), and the Silver Lake Chicken Shack where you can get a delicious winner of chicken wings. This is a perfect day trip to enjoy a classic Michigan summer!

Go berry picking at local farms

A great way to spend an afternoon as a family is to head to a local farm for berry picking! There are tons of farms around West Michigan that offer different kinds of berry pickings. Right now, strawberries are in season and are super delicious! Find out the best West Michigan U-pick berry farms here!

Visit your local splash pad

It’s going to be a hot weekend so a great place to take the kids are your local splash pads! Splash pads throughout Grand Rapids and West Michigan are open and a great destination for family fun! Check out the list of open splash pads here!

Visit your local Farmer’s Market

Tons of Farmers Markets around West Michigan are open this weekend for families to go explore. While shopping, make sure you social distance and wear a mask to ensure the safety of you and everyone else around you!