Maranda’s guide to weekend family fun, August 14-16

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Looking for something to do as a family this weekend? We’ve got you covered! Whether your family is in the mood for fun at a museum, looking to have an outdoor movie night, or pick some blueberries, we have something for everyone! Make it a great weekend Where You Live.

Family Day at Grand Rapids Art Museum

The GRAM in Downtown Grand Rapids is hosting family day this Saturday from 10am – 4pm. 10am – 12pm will be member hours, and then open to general public at noon. Families will have the opportunity to come and take part in several special activities. All activities are included in admission and free for members. Check out the list of activities here!

Sunflower Festival at Gull Meadow Farms

Don’t miss your chance for another weekend of beautiful sunflowers at Gull Meadow Farms! Families can come walk through the beautiful sunflower fields together as a family. It’s just $13 per person for a wagon ride, family activities, access to the sunflower fields, and 1 sunflower to cut and take home with you!

Do Dah Parade in Kalamazoo

The Do Dah Parade was started in 1984 as a way to create a laughable and fun parade that will create conversations. This year’s parade is no different, but will look a little different than most years to follow safety guidelines. The parade participants will stand still, while everyone else walks or bikes by to see their display. The event is on Saturday starting at 11am on Lovell Street in Kalamazoo.

Sunday Night Drive In Movies at Cannonsburg

If you’re looking for something fun to do on a Sunday night, head to Cannonsburg Ski Area for a drive in movie night! They’ll be screening The Lion King (new version) and you can watch right from your car. It’s just $5 donations per person and there will be concessions with popcorn, candy, and pop! The parking lot opens at 8pm and movie starts at 9pm.

WWII Airplane visit Air Zoo

A WWII Transport Airplane, the Douglas C-47 “Hairless Joe” cargo plane will visit the Air Zoo this Saturday at 9am and plan to offer Air Adventure rides to those interested in booking a seat for flights scheduled that morning. For more information on booking a spot in the plane or attending this event, visit Air Zoo’s website!

Enter Maranda’s BIG Back 2 School Giveaway

How ever your kids are going back to school, we’ve got you covered! Maranda has teamed up with Meijer and Metro by T-Mobile for a BIG Back to School giveaway! Four lucky winners will a Chromebook from T-Mobile and $100 Meijer gift card for a shopping spree. How awesome is that?! Enter here!

Sunset Cinema at Studio Park

Studio Park is hosting a fun way for families to have movie nights with Sunset Cinema! They’ll be screening movies from the big screen in the piazza at Studio Park. Tickets are $20 for a 4-person picnic space. Kid friendly movie this weekend is Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Free Outdoor Fitness Classes in GR

The City of Grand Rapids is offering free outdoor fitness classes all summer long for families! Every day they have a different class including yoga, zumba, dance, and more at various parks throughout the city. Check out the weekend schedule here.

Visit your local Farmer’s Market

Tons of Farmers Markets around West Michigan are open this weekend for families to go explore. While shopping, make sure you social distance and wear a mask to ensure the safety of you and everyone else around you!

Visit local Splash Pads

It’s going to be a beautiful weekend in West Michigan and a great way to cool off and have some fun as a family is to head to your local splash pad! Several are now open including at Lamar Park in Wyoming. For a full list of splash pads, check it out here!

Blueberry Picking

A great family activity for this weekend is to head to your local U-pick farm to pick some blueberries! Blueberries are in season right now and this is a fun way to spend the afternoon as a family while getting some fresh air. Check out a list of local farms here!

Visit MOO-ville Creamery

A great location to visit for family fun this weekend is to head to Nashville, MI and visit MOO-ville Creamery! Kids can check out all the cool farm animals in the petting zoo, play with the farm toys, and try some of their delicious ice cream. The cool part is that the petting zoo is totally free! Check out their hours on their website.

Science Saturday at Frederik Meijer Gardens

The Frederik Meijer Gardens is hosting Science Saturday this weekend at 11am! Kids will be able to learn about the natural world of Michigan animals and plants including insects, birds, flowers, and more. They’ll learn from a guest naturalist about what makes Michigan so unique. This is free with admission and includes family-friendly activities!

Visit Your Local Lakes

A great way to spend the weekend is at one of the many beautiful beaches in West Michigan! Whether it’s Lake Michigan or an inland lake, you can’t go wrong with a day spend at the beach. Check out GR Kid’s full list of amazing lakes to visit in West Michigan!