Maranda’s guide to weekend family fun at home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – We have put together a list of awesome stuff that you and your family can do at home this weekend! From virtual tours, science experiments, and crafts – you can still have a weekend full of family fun right at home! Stay healthy and safe – I hope you and your family have a great weekend Where You Live!

Make-A-Wish Messages of Hope

Around 80 wish trips had to be canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic which left many children heartbroken that they didn’t get to go on their dream vacation. Make-A-Wish has launched “Messages of Hope” to bring joy to kids and families as they wait for their wishes. How it works: Families are invited to spread happiness and hope by writing, recording, or photographing themselves delivering the Messages of Hope. Then, post on social media using the hashtag, #WishesAreWaiting and tagging @makeawish and @makeawishmi.

Grand Rapids Symphony at home concerts

Kids and families need music now more than ever which is why the Grand Rapids Symphony is posting daily performances featuring their musicians performing from their living rooms! You can find these beautiful at home concerts on the GR Symphony Facebook and YouTube page!

Grand Rapids Public Museum From Home

The Grand Rapids Public Museum may be closed to the public due to COVID-19 at this time, but that doesn’t stop them from entertaining, educating, and sparking curiosity within your home virtually! They have tons of great resources on their website for kids and families to utilize from home including live streams of their Grand Fish, Grand River exhibit, digital collection of all their artifacts, a virtual scavenger hunt, and more!

Create homemade cards for the women at Dégagé Ministries

Something great to do with your family this weekend is making homemade cards or locker decorations for the women at Dégagé Ministries! This will surely bring a smile to their faces during this uncertain time. You can personal cards to: Mary, Debra, Edith, Gloria, Shelia, Shawanda, Brenda, Cindy, Deborah, Casey, Tara, Adneris, Andrea, Shawn, Susan, Jeanne, Toni, Sarah, Heidi, and Kathryn. Then mail to Dégagé Ministries at: 144 Division Ave S, Grand Rapids, MI 49503. You can also share your photos with them by emailing W4D@degageministries.org!

NASA at Home – Virtual tours

NASA is helping kids learn at home while still having fun! They are offering virtual tours, lessons for kids, and so much more. Kids will be able to explore space, learn about earth science, do NASA activities, and even help contribute to ongoing research by helping scientists from home!

Air Zoo Launchpad for Learning

Everyday, Air Zoo is offering new and exciting content to ignite your imagination! They feature games, activities, documentary clips, experiments, and so much more for kids! You can check out their Facebook page or Youtube Channel for daily videos that students will love!

Teen Charge Trivia

Teen Charge through Wedgwood Christian Services is hosting a trivia competition this Friday at 2pm! All students 13-18 years old are invited to participate and can do so through the Teen Charge Facebook and Instagram account! It’s a fun opportunity for kids to learn some fun facts and they’ll also be giving away some awesome prizes.

Ford Museum Virtual Tours

The Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum is offering free virtual tours led by the museum’s curator. Families can explore the museum and learn all about President Ford from their living room!

Virtual tours around the world

There are so many amazing virtual tours and experiences that families can have right from the comfort of their own home. Kids can see museums, art exhibits, and aquariums from all over the world, check out the Great Wall of China, and even explore the surface of Mars!