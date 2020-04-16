Maranda’s guide to weekend family fun at home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Although events and fun activities are not happening right now doesn’t mean you still can’t have big family fun this weekend! We have a full list of educational activities, games, crafts, and more! Have a great weekend Where You Live!

Air Zoo Launchpad for Learning

Everyday, Air Zoo is offering new and exciting content to ignite your imagination! They feature games, activities, documentary clips, experiments, and so much more for kids! You can check out their Facebook page or Youtube Channel for daily videos that students will love!

Family LEGO Challenges & more from Grand Rapids Public Museum

Although the Grand Rapids Public Museum is currently closed, they’re still offering kid-friendly activities on their website! Families can explore artifacts, exhibits, a live stream of the Grand River, Grand Fish exhibit, a virtual scavenger hunt and more! They also have provided fun activities to do at home like a LEGO competition!

Michigan Tourist Destination Live Streams

The West Michigan Tourist Association is offering free live streams of various popular Michigan tourist destinations. Families can check out Mackinac Island, Sault Ste. Marie, Traverse City, and more!

Kalamazoo Nature Center Digital Creature Feature

The Kalamazoo Nature Center is hosting their weekly Creature Feature online to educate kids around West Michigan! Join them on their Facebook every Saturday at 3pm to learn more. This weeks animal is a red tail hawk!

Virtual Gazelle Girl Race

The Gazelle Girl race was supposed to be this weekend, but since they aren’t able to hold the race in downtown Grand Rapids, they are taking it virtual! This years race will be a virtual experience, they’re encouraging girls and women from all over to get out and run this weekend. If you want to sign up for the run, you can do so at gazellegirlhalfmarathon.com!

Catching up with Critters at the Critter Barn

The Critter Barn in Zeeland wants to provide some fun to families around West Michigan! Everyday at 11am, the Critter Barn posts a new video to their Facebook page highlighting some of their animals! You can see baby animals, animals getting fed, the inside of the barn, and so much more! They are super cute posts that your family will love!

Play at home with GR Children’s Museum

The Grand Rapids Children’s Museum is offering great activities, games, and crafts that kids can make and build at home! Since the museum is closed, they are offering great ideas for how kids can play at home. Check out their Facebook page each day for creative ideas!

Virtual tours around the world

There are so many amazing virtual tours and experiences that families can have right from the comfort of their own home. Kids can see museums, art exhibits, and aquariums from all over the world, check out the Great Wall of China, and even explore the surface of Mars!

Make-A-Wish Messages of Hope

Around 80 wish trips had to be canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic which left many children heartbroken that they didn’t get to go on their dream vacation. Make-A-Wish has launched “Messages of Hope” to bring joy to kids and families as they wait for their wishes. How it works: Families are invited to spread happiness and hope by writing, recording, or photographing themselves delivering the Messages of Hope. Then, post on social media using the hashtag, #WishesAreWaiting and tagging @makeawish and @makeawishmi.

Create homemade cards for the women at Dégagé Ministries

Something great to do with your family this weekend is making homemade cards or locker decorations for the women at Dégagé Ministries! This will surely bring a smile to their faces during this uncertain time. You can personal cards to: Mary, Debra, Edith, Gloria, Shelia, Shawanda, Brenda, Cindy, Deborah, Casey, Tara, Adneris, Andrea, Shawn, Susan, Jeanne, Toni, Sarah, Heidi, and Kathryn. Then mail to Dégagé Ministries at: 144 Division Ave S, Grand Rapids, MI 49503. You can also share your photos with them by emailing W4D@degageministries.org!