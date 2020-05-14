Maranda’s guide to weekend family fun

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – It’s the weekend and we have a full list of fun activities and crafts your family can do this weekend! Whether you get outside and get active, or stay inside and make slime, make the most of your time with your family this weekend!

Drive by Fifth Third Ball Park for #LightItBlue

If you’re looking for something to do this Friday night that gets you and the kids out of the house, take a drive to your favorite local restaurant to get take out and then swing by the Fifth Third Ballpark for their #LightItBlue event! They’ll be lighting up the ballpark blue in honor of front line workers and essential workers, putting their health and safety on the line. This will happen every Friday night of May from 9pm – 11pm.

Make Slime at Home

The Grand Rapids Public Museum has an awesome craft idea for you and your family this weekend – make homemade slime! This is a great craft for kids to make, stay busy while having fun, and you can even incorporate a science lesson into it.

Check out the walking and hiking tails throughout West Michigan

A great activity to do with your family this weekend is to go enjoy one of the many walking paths and hiking trails in West Michigan! Grand Rapids Kids have put together a great list of places for families to see some beautiful scenery, get exercise, and enjoy the great outdoors. Check it out here!

Virtual Golf Lessons with First Tee of West Michigan

Looking to get active while home? Check out First Tee of West Michigan’s free virtual spring golf lessons! They are providing spring sessions online through Google Classroom. Each week, for 6 weeks, participants will be able to log in and participate in virtual classes taught by coaches from First Tee of West Michigan. Check out more information here!

Send Well Wishes to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

Patients at the hospital could use some love and encouragement from the community right now! Feel free to share with them your kind notes of well wishes or photos of cards you create wishing them well! You may send them here: https://bit.ly/2YC92t9.

Visit your local Farmer’s Market

Tons of Farmers Markets around West Michigan are open this weekend for families to go explore. While shopping, make sure you social distance and wear a mask to ensure the safety of you and everyone else around you!

YMCA Daily Dozen Challenge

Looking for ways to be active with your kids? Check out the YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids’ Daily Dozen Challenge! These are awesome, kid-friendly workout routines that challenge kids and help them get active throughout the day.

The Groove Dance Competition

Get your kids dancing this weekend for a good cause! The Groove is a community-based virtual dance competition app (like TikTok ) that was created locally. West Michigan will be encouraged to create and upload dances. Every dance is a donation by the big corp. partners, like Amway, Meijer, etc. The money will go the West Michigan Heroes Fund which will be distributed to the 4 major hospitals through Hope Network. Also at the end of the 4 week competition, the person whose video got the most likes will win $10,000!

Air Zoo Launchpad for Learning

Everyday, Air Zoo is offering new and exciting content to ignite your imagination! They feature games, activities, documentary clips, experiments, and so much more for kids! You can check out their Facebook page or Youtube Channel for daily videos that students will love!

Activities to do with Disney Princesses

A local West Michigan company Olivia Grace & Company is offering fun activities for kids to do with Disney Princesses! You can do mermaid yoga with Ariel, charades with Anna and Kristoff, sing with Snow White, and more!

Frederik Meijer Gardens’ Virtual Visits

While the Gardens are closed, families can still check out the beautiful exhibits daily through their Virtual Visits on their Facebook page! You’ll be able to see the Tropical Conservatory, read stories with their staff, learn fun crafts to make, and of course, see the butterfly exhibit!

Catching up with Critters at the Critter Barn

The Critter Barn in Zeeland wants to provide some fun to families around West Michigan! Everyday at 11am, the Critter Barn posts a new video to their Facebook page highlighting some of their animals! You can see baby animals, animals getting fed, the inside of the barn, and so much more! They are super cute posts that your family will love!

Play at home with GR Children’s Museum

The Grand Rapids Children’s Museum is offering great activities, games, and crafts that kids can make and build at home! Since the museum is closed, they are offering great ideas for how kids can play at home. Check out their Facebook page each day for creative ideas!