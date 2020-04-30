Maranda’s guide to weekend family fun

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Storm Team 8 tells us this weekend is going to be sunny with warmer weather which means it’s a great time to get outside and enjoy the weather as a family! We have a list of fun activities and crafts that you can do together! Make it a great weekend

Check out your local trails

Since it’s going to be a beautiful weekend, it’s a great time to get outside for a walk, bike ride, or hike! Their are many trails and paths around West Michigan that are open, just make sure you’re practicing safe social distancing! Find a trail near you! Kent County Trails, Muskegon County Trails, Ottawa County Trails, Allegan County Trails, Barry County Trails, Ionia County Trails, Kalamazoo County Trails, Battle Creek Trails.

Decorate pillow cases or make cards for Dégagé Ministries

If you’re family is looking to do some good this weekend, decorate new or gently used pillow cases or make cards for the women of Dégagé Ministries! The pillow cases will be used to make an art exhibit to bring awareness to the hundreds of homeless women in our community and the cards will be given to the individuals staying at Dégagé. You can mail your cards to: 144 Division Ave S, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Make dinner time extra fun

Looking for fun stuff to do with the kids? Have them plan a meal for this weekend! They can help you cook, come up with a dinner theme, dress up in costume, and eat outside! Let them get creative. It will super fun! You can check out healthy recipes for kids on Milk Means More’s website!

Butterfly Coffee Filter Craft Idea

A great way to keep kids busy this weekend is to get them crafting! A local elementary teacher created a fun craft that kids can do at home – a butterfly made out of coffee filters!

Read stories with celebrities

Your kids can read their favorite children’s book with a celebrity! There’s a full list of books along with various celebrities reading! Kids can also read stories with Dolly Parton before bed online with her series, Goodnight With Dolly! Every Thursday she posts a new story at 7pm.

Air Zoo Launchpad for Learning

Everyday, Air Zoo is offering new and exciting content to ignite your imagination! They feature games, activities, documentary clips, experiments, and so much more for kids! You can check out their Facebook page or Youtube Channel for daily videos that students will love!

Activities to do with Disney Princesses

A local West Michigan company Olivia Grace & Company is offering fun activities for kids to do with Disney Princesses! You can do mermaid yoga with Ariel, charades with Anna and Kristoff, sing with Snow White, and more!

Frederik Meijer Gardens’ Virtual Visits

While the Gardens are closed, families can still check out the beautiful exhibits daily through their Virtual Visits on their Facebook page! You’ll be able to see the Tropical Conservatory, read stories with their staff, learn fun crafts to make, and of course, see the butterfly exhibit!

Catching up with Critters at the Critter Barn

The Critter Barn in Zeeland wants to provide some fun to families around West Michigan! Everyday at 11am, the Critter Barn posts a new video to their Facebook page highlighting some of their animals! You can see baby animals, animals getting fed, the inside of the barn, and so much more! They are super cute posts that your family will love!

Play at home with GR Children’s Museum

The Grand Rapids Children’s Museum is offering great activities, games, and crafts that kids can make and build at home! Since the museum is closed, they are offering great ideas for how kids can play at home. Check out their Facebook page each day for creative ideas!