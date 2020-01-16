Maranda’s guide to weekend family fun

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Happy weekend! Check out my list of family fun happening this weekend! There’s something for everyone whether you want to get outside and enjoy winter, cheer on your favorite team, or visit a local museum. I hope you have a great weekend, Where You Live!

Candlelight Trails under the Wolf Moon

Celebrate this year’s Wolf Moon at the Pierce Cedar Creek Institute on Saturday from 7-9pm. Come howl at the moon and enjoy the sights and sounds of January’s first full moon on candlelit trails. After your self-guided hike on the trails, warm up in the Visitor Center with a fire, coffee, and hot cocoa. Stargazing and snowshoes also may be available!

Great Skate Winterfest

Mark your calendars for the 2020 Great Skate Winterfest at Rosa Parks Circle in Downtown Grand Rapids on Saturday and Sunday! This is a two-day, 34 hour event with skating, winter sports demonstrations, games, and activities to celebrate winter. Every Griffins player and coach will be down there around the clock with fans!

Maranda’s Free Skate 4 Kids

Kids 17 and under can skate for free at The Rink in Battle Creek every Friday from 4:30pm – 6:30pm thanks to Battle Creek Community Foundation and on Saturday’s from 10am to noon at Rosa Parks Circle in Grand Rapids thanks to Fifth Third Bank! Plus, Milk Means More and Biggby will provide free hot cocoa!

Sensory Saturday at Lakeshore Museum

The Lakeshore Museum Center in Muskegon is hosting a Sensory Saturday for families with children who have ASD or other sensory disorders. This is a free event with a variety of accommodations to create an inclusive, welcoming, and safe place for children and families!

Grand Rapids Remodeling & New Homes Show

Whether you’re thinking of remodeling your home or building a new one, this is a great event to check out! They even have a Kids Construction Zone where kids can build their own log cabin, color in the construction books, and more!

Creature Feature at Kalamazoo Nature Center

Every Saturday morning, the Kalamazoo Nature Center features a different creature for kids to see and learn more about! This week’s creature is a snack!

Dinosaur World in Kalamazoo

Dinosaur World is coming to Miller Auditorium in Kalamazoo this Saturday from 2pm – 4:30pm! Families will get to meet different dinosaurs and explore the pre-historic world of remarkable (life-like) dinosaurs. Get your tickets here!

Sensory Night at Kalamazoo Nature Center

The Kalamazoo Nature Center is hosting a sensory friendly night so families who have children with ASD or other sensory disorders can have a fun experience. This event includes pizza, a craft to take home, and get to meet a real animal.

Winter Jam at Van Andel Arena

Various Christian artists and bands are playing at the Van Andel Arena this Sunday at 6pm for Winter Jam! Admission to the event is just a $15 donation at the door!

