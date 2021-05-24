Maranda’s Guide to 2021 Summer Camp Fun!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Summer is right around the corner and as we inch closer to the last day of school and the warmer weather, it is time to start thinking about Summer camps. Summer camps create lasting memories for kids and their families, so don’t miss out on any of the fun this Summer at any of these awesome Summer Camps. Most Summer camp registrations are open, so get signed up and reserve your child’s spot for a memorable Summer. Check back to this post for updates and additions!

From June 20 – 23, 2021 Join Ferris State University in their Cyber Security Summer Academy. Campers will experience what it is like to be part of a cybersecurity team, learn about and experience what professionals actually do in the cybersecurity occupation, work together on many hands-on, fun activities including investigating a cybercrime, decrypting hidden messages and more.

Keep the learning going all summer for all students with many options free of charge. Kent ISD is offering online learning, educational resources, and printable packets for students in grade K-12 in the form of two-week courses in math, phonics, literacy, STEM, technology and many more topics. Registration will be opening on June 1.

Learn to Make and Enjoy Healthy Snacks all Summer Long with the 5-Day Kids Cook Real Food Healthy Snacks Challenge. The camp is free and virtual. June 21-25, 2021, Live and Recorded sessions will be available online to families all over the world. Not to mention, families have the chance to win prizes valued at $1,000. Don’t miss out on this fun cooking camp!

From June 14 – August 27, join the YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids for their Summer Day Camps. At all of their awesome locations, kids will be able to participate in the theme weeks that the YMCA has to offer. Themes include Harry Potter, Star Wars, Olympics, Disney and more. Each theme week will have a series of trips and lesson plans, plus the daily arts and crafts, sports, team building and more. Check out any of the YMCA camps including Camp Manitou Lin and Sherman Lake for more fun all summer long.

John Ball Zoo offers a series of 4-day camp classes for kids all summer long. From June 14 – August 16, John Ball Zoo will be hosting classes on “Animology”, Jungle Journeys, Photo Safari and so much more. Each class caters to a different age group to make sure that the campers can stay involved and have fun. While most of the classes have filled up, there are a few sections still available. Not to mention, each class has its own waitlist to increase your chances of being added to an already full class.

At Van Andel Institute, their Summer camps has gone virtual. Kids will be able to become true paleontologist, forensic scientists and even witches and wizards from their own home. Van Andel Institute offers a series of classes for each grade level. The curriculum will feature virtual time with instructors intermixed with optimal off-screen time to engage in content and create Summer camp friendships.

Check out Summer Camps at the Grand Rapids Art Museum. Each week the GRAM dedicates their virtual camp to different age groups to help kids connect and understand with the content and their fellow campers. GRAM’s Summer Camp has gone virtual and the lessons will take place via Zoom. Campers will be able to virtually discover, create and explorer everything that GRAM has to offer this summer.

This year Air Zoo will be hosting hybrid summer camps, by offering classes both in-person and virtually. Both styles of camp will provide so much knowledge on science, technology, engineering, art, and math. In various classes divided by grade level, campers will have the opportunity to learn about light, color, outer space, engineering, and even dinosaurs. Have fun with Air Zoo all Summer long!

Camp Henry has a camp for every kid! Whether you’re looking for just a taste of Camp Henry or a full week long a fun, Camp Henry is the camp for you. Camp Henry offers Day camps, Mini Camps (Half Week) and Regular Camps (Week Long). On top of that, they offer specialty camps for wake boarding, rock climbing and more.

Binder Park Zoo will be having fun all summer long with camper exploring plants, animals, conservation and more. Monday – Friday 9 AM – 4 PM campers will have the opportunity to explorer new themes throughout the summer. While some camp weeks have closed registration, Binder Park Zoo is adding more opportunities for campers to come out and visit. You must register in advanced and camp weeks are filling quickly so make sure to visit the Binder Park Zoo website really soon.

The Lakeshore Museum will be offering two summer camp opportunities this summer for campers to get involved in some math, science and history. While registration for these camps has not opened yet, get excited for the STEM workshop camp with dates in June and their Enviroworks mini camp during the last week of July. Learn a lot with Lakeshore Museum while playing games, doing crafts and conducting experiments.

Calling all writers! If you have a passion for writing, register for the Grand Valley State University writing camp where students will be able to get expert skill building and critiques from college level faculty. Each camp is specialized for different grade levels. Check out all the camp options from July – August and make sure you register soon so you don’t miss the chance to participate.

Get ready for Grand Rapids Public Museum Camp Curious 2021. Whether you will join virtually in their digital discovery sessions or in their in-person small group sessions campers are sure to learn tons of fun information all summer long in the various camp classes GRPM will be offering. GRPM offers a wide variety of class options depending on grade level. There are class options that focus on slime, wizarding, technology, water, history and more. There is no shortage of fun learning opportunities this summer at Camp Curious.

Check out all of the fun programs for all ages that the Grand Rapids civic theater will be running all summer long. GRCY will have campers singing, dancing, acting and creating this summer throughout their different program offerings. To abide by CDC guidelines space is limited so make sure you register soon before those programs fill up.

Sign up for a Summer of fun with The Salvation Army Kroc Center’s Camp Kroc. Enjoy a Summer of team building, group activities, socialization and self confidence builders. From June 14 – August 20, 2021 join in on all the summer fun that Camp Kroc has to offer.

Ferris State University offers summer sports camps to young athletes where they can build skills and improve their game. This year, Ferris State will be offering Golf, Basketball, Soccer camps and more.

College Sports Camps

Colleges across West Michigan and beyond are offering specialized sports camps for all. Check out Calvin University, Western Michigan University and Grand Valley State University for local university sport camps. Register for camps for soccer, lacrosse, softball, volleyball, football and more with these universities. Learn from university level coaches and players to keep skill building all summer long.

Equest Center for Therapeutic Riding offers the 2021 Horsemanship camp to all horse lovers regardless of skill level. Their ultimate goal is to teach campers what it is like to own and care for a horse. From June through August campers can participate in weeklong sessions that include riding lessons, horse care classes, basic veterinary skills and more. Spaces will fill up quickly so don’t hesitate to sign-up now!

The Humane Society of West Michigan is offering a series of camps for kids all summer long. Check out any of the variety of camps that they offer including media-based camps, veterinary camps, animal behavior camps and more. Each camp will educate campers on all things animals. Be sure to visit their website to register today!

Camp Newaygo is designed for all kids of all ages. If you’re into the outdoors, adventure, crafts, team building and more this is the camp for you. Camp Newaygo’s Co-Ed Day Camp offers weekly adventure for the summer of 2021. Each week will be themed, but every Thursday a fun adventure will take place for camper exploration. Check out all of the fun Camp Newaygo is offering this Summer.

Camp Geneva has different sections for different grade levels. Check out the camp that is perfect for your little camper. regardless of age, Cap Geneva offers pool time, crafts, outdoor games, and worship and more. More than that Camp Geneva offers an opportunity for campers to create lasting connections with their fellow campers.