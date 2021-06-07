Maranda’s 2021 Guide to Summer Fun!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) Summer in West Michigan is filled with fun activities for families! Check out Maranda’s complete Guide to Summer Fun. Every weekday throughout the Summer Maranda will have a brand new top pick and some other fun weekday events for families across West Michigan. Weather you’re looking for indoor activities, outdoor activities, in-person, or virtual activities there is something for every family. Check back for updates and see Maranda’s Weekend Fun Guides for some more family weekend fun!

Today’s Top Pick:

Sign-up for Maranda’s Summer Reading Club – Summer is here and that means it’s time to sign the kids up for the Summer Reading Club at your local library! This year kids can register in-person or virtually. It’s a great way to get kids reading all summer long! Plus, kids have the chance to win awesome prizes just for participating! . For more information about this totally FREE program and for a list of participating libraries visit our website WOTV4women.com. Get reading all summer long where you live!

More Summer Family Fun This Week:

June 7 –

Celebration Cinema Flick’s Family Film – Flick’s Family Film series is back at celebration Cinema showing Scoob! all week long. Enjoy this fun, family movie FREE for children 12 years old and younger and only $5 per ticket 13 years old and up. While you’re there, enjoy some tasty snacks from the concessions including warm, buttery popcorn and maybe even a sweet treat.

Kalamazoo Growlers Home Game – Head out to Homer Stryker Field for a Kalamazoo Growlers Home Game against the Kokomo Jackrabbits. Enjoy some tasty ballpark food while cheering on Kalamazoo’s favorite team. This game will begin at 11:05 A.M. presented by Stryker. Dont miss fun days at the ball park all throughout the Summer.

Free Zumba at Rosa Park Circle – Get moving at Rosa Park Circle with this completely free Zumba class presented by Downtown Grand Rapids Inc., Priority Health, DASH Downtown Area Shuttle. Bring your own yoga mat, water bottle and towel if needed, and get ready to move. This Zumba class is high-energy and motivating music with unique moves and combination.

June 8 –

Food Truck Tuesday – For the first time ever head out to Garfield Park for Food Truck TUESDAYS. Yes, that’s right, this year they have introduced Food Truck Tuesday on top of the oh so popular, Food Truck Fridays. Garfield Park is welcoming families from 5 P.M. to 9 P.M. to enjoy some of Grand Rapids’ favorite food trucks. Bring the family out to eat, play and socialize.

West Michigan Whitecaps Peanut Free Night – Head out out to LMCU Ballpark this Tuesday for a 7:05 P.M. game against the Lansing Lugnuts. Help the Caps crush the Nuts in this fun-filled, peanut free game. If you or your child have peanut allergies and can’t normally attend a Whitecaps game, then this the game for you and your family. No peanuts will be anywhere in LMCU Ballpark making it a safe venue for anyone with severe peanut allergies

June 9 –

Cone with a Cop – Visit Lincoln Park this Wednesday from 3:30 P.M. to 5:30 P.M. to have a casual conversation with a police officer in your neighborhood while enjoying some ice cream. No agenda or speeches, just a chance to ask questions, voice concerns, and get to know the officers in your neighborhood!

Free Barre on the Blue Bridge – Join Downtown Grand Rapids Inc., Priority Health, Mobile GR and Parking Services for a fun, outdoor workout. Barre is a low impact, high intensity total body workout that will be done on Grand Rapids’ Blue Bridge from 6:00 PM – 6:45 PM. Bring your own yoga mat, water bottle and towel if needed and get ready to have some workout fun in this iconic Grand Rapids location.

Blandford Nature Center Hike and Craft – Take a family hike around the trails of Blandford Nature Center and follow up this outdoor fun with an awesome seasonal craft. This family-friendly activity funs from 10:30 A.M. – 11:30 A.M. Be sure to register online to ensure that a special craft is reserved for you.

June 10 –

West Michigan Whitecaps Dog Day – Take your family out to the ballpark for another game against the Lansing Lugnuts. During this special game fans can bring their pup(s) out to LMCU Ballpark and enjoy the game with their best friend. And of course, celebrate thrifty Thursday with $2.00 hot dogs and $2.00 Pepsi products. This game will start at 7:05 PM, but be sure to buy tickets in advanced to ensure yourself a seat.

Concert on the Green – Concert on the Green is Hudsonville’s Summer concert series presented by West Michigan Community Brank. This fun event brings you family-friendly music every Thursday night from 7-8:30 P.M. at Veterans Park in Hudsonville. Each night will feature kid’s activities, great live music, food trucks, and giveaways. Make sure to bring a lawn chair or blanket! This Thursday check out Alan Turner for Western Night.

Paddleboard Basics – Learn to paddleboard in this fun introductory, basis class at Richmond Pool in Grand Rapids. This class will run from 7:30 – 8:25 pm and participants will get familiar with a paddle board and learn some of the basic tips and tricks that will help with navigation and stability. By the end of the class students will have a basic knowledge of how to use a paddle board on their own.

Summer Family Fun All Summer Long:

Movies from the Mound – LMCU Ballpark and the West Michigan Whitecaps are welcoming families back to the for Movies from the Mound. Starting Friday, June 18 LMCU Ballpark will be showing family-friendly movies for fans to enjoy on the big screen. Enjoy titles such as Incredibles 2, The Sandlot, Ghostbusters and even new titles such as The Croods – A New Age. Tickets will be available for presales, so be sure to reserve your tickets soon.

Air Zoo’s Be The Astronaut – Visit the brand new exhibit that just landed at Air Zoo. In this hand-on immersive exhibit, blast off with astronauts and complete a mission in a virtual spacecraft from Earth orbit, to the Moon, Mars, Ceres and Jupiter. Test your pilot skills as you fly your own spaceships, rovers and landers through hands-on flight simulators. Don’t miss out on this out of this world opportunity only available this Summer at Air Zoo.

Historic White Pine Village – Head out to the lakeshores of Ludington to take a step back in time at Historic White Pine Village. Explore the late 19th – early 20th century pioneer village and it’s 30 historic exhibit buildings. From a one-room schoolhouse to town hall, guests will be able to experience the wonders of Ludington as it was in the late 19th century. Also be sure to take a look at their Cricket event on June 24 from 11 A.M. – 3 P.M.

Grand Rapids Public Museum Exhibits – GRPM is never short of some family fun, especially with their two newest exhibits: POPnology and Amazing Pollinators. Both exhibits were recently opened this year and have been a huge hit with guests. POPnology offers a hands-on, immersive experience that creates a connection between technology and pop culture. This exhibit features Iconic replicas throughout the exhibit including a Delorean time machine, androids and extraterrestrials from far-away galaxies and more. Amazing Pollinators offers a different immersive experience that allows guests to work through a maze-like game, taking on 48 survival missions from eight different pollinator groups including bees, butterflies, birds and more.

John Ball Zoo’s BRICKLIVE Supersized – This fun John Ball Zoo exhibit brings to life everyone’s favorite animals. BRICKLIVE Supersized features animal sculptures made from nearly 2 million toy bricks. Sculptures are scattered throughout the zoo and feature natures small but mighty including birds, reptiles, amphibians, arachnids, insects, mammals, and marine species. This colorful, family- friendly exhibit will be available at the zoo all Summer long and it is included with zoo admission.

Wrist Band Wednesday – Head out to Craig’s Cruisers for Wrist Band Wednesday all summer long. Check out this unlimited Craig’s Cruisers fun all at one price from 4 P.M. to 8 P.M. every Wednesday, all summer long. Not only do wristbands include Indoor & Outdoor Go-Karts, Laser Tag, Bumper Cars, Mini-Golf, Bumper Boats, Frog Hopper and Cruiser Coaster, but guests will have access to the trampoline park and pizza buffet. Head to Craig’s Cruisers where the fun never evens all summer long!

Sandcastles Children’s Museum – Take a visit up to Sandcastles Children’s Museum in Ludington. This children’s Museum helps children and families to explore the world around them through many different exhibits, hands-on activities and discovery. Through a multiple of exhibits children of all ages can learn biology, aviation, cooking, building, number, theatrics and so much more. There is no shortage of fun at Sandcastles Children’s Museum.

Lansing’s Impression Five Children’s Museum – Take a trip out to Lansing to visit Impression Five Children’s Museum to explore the world of science through hands- on activities. Kids can explore different scientific topics including: nuclear power, water, kinetics, space and more. Impression Five is a dynamic, interactive space for families to play, create, and challenge their understanding of science together. Visit Thursday – Sunday: 9:30 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. all summer long and be sure to check their event calendar for some fun themed activities including Lego Robotics and Dinosaur Stomp!

The Jim Henson Exhibit at Henry Ford – Take a trip out to Dearborn, Michigan to see everything that the Henry Ford Museum has to offer, especially their brand new Jim Henson Exhibition. This dynamic experience explores Jim Henson’s groundbreaking work for film and television and his transformative impact on culture particularly through his work on the beloved Muppets. This captivating exhibit includes 25 puppets, Character sketches, storyboards, scripts, costumes, photographs, Behind-the-scenes footage and more. This experience is only available through the end of this summer, so don’t miss it!

Great Lakes Crossing Family Fun – Road trip to Auburn Hills and explore LEGOLAND, Sea Life and Peppa Pig adventures at Great Lakes Crossing. Great Lakes Crossing is Michigan’s largest outlet mall with over 185 stores, restaurants and attractions and there is no shortage of family fun. When you stop by Great Lakes Crossing be sure to check out all of the family attractions that are offered including: SEA LIFE Michigan Aquarium, LEGOLAND Discovery Center, Peppa Pig World of Play, Round One Bowling and Amusement, and so much more. While these locations are open, they are following CDC guidelines to ensure the safety of guests so be sure to visit their website to review protocols and reservations.

Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park – Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park is now open for the season with some exciting things that they will be rolling out throughout all of 2021. From revealing new exhibits, animals, attractions, to opening new Boulder Bites concessions stands for the first time ever. Spend some time outside with your family enjoying the animals, food, fun and more every day of the week all summer long.

Frederik Meijer Gardens – Frederik Meijer Gardens is blooming with family fun. Beginning June 14, the gardens will begin children’s activities every day of the week. Music, art and science, oh my! Spend time in the children’s garden for their summer activity series. Also enjoy all of the beautiful scenery, plants and sculptures throughout the gardens, plus enjoy special musical performances throughout the summer season. If you’re looking for a fun, outdoor event, this is the place to be.

