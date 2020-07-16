Maranda’s guide to summer fun this weekend, July 17-19

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – It’s prime time for summer fun and we have a full list of great things happening around West Michigan for families this weekend! Whether your kids want to explore the Air Zoo in Portage, check out a local farm, head to the beach, or cool off with yummy ice cream, we have something for everyone. Make it a great weekend Where You Live!

Air Zoo Re-Opens

The Air Zoo in Portage has reopened for family fun! Although the indoor amusement rides and flight simulators are not open right now, they still have tons of exciting things for families. They will be enforcing social distancing and safety guidelines to ensure all guests stay safe and healthy, so don’t forget your mask! They encourage guests to buy tickets in advance, so purchase tickets here!

Science Saturday at Frederik Meijer Gardens

The Frederik Meijer Gardens is hosting Science Saturday this weekend at 11am! Kids will be able to learn about the natural world of Michigan animals and plants including insects, birds, flowers, and more. They’ll learn from a guest naturalist about what makes Michigan so unique. This is free with admission and includes family-friendly activities!

Summer Days at Gull Meadow Farms

Gull Meadow Farms is hosting their second Summer Days event this weekend, Friday from 2pm – 7pm and Saturday from 10am – 6pm. Families will be able to do activities like pillow jumping, zip line, duck races, the petting zone, and so much more. Purchase tickets online at their website!

Prairie Flowers and Butterflies at Hudsonville Nature Center

The Hudsonville Nature Center is hosting an event this weekend for kids and families to experience nature! They’ll have nature walks lead by naturalist who will be shraing information about different flowers and butterflies at the nature center. July is a perfect time to see the butterflies and flowers at their peak. It’ll be a beautiful walk! Walking or hiking shoes are recommended.

Celebrate National Ice Cream Day

This Sunday is National Ice Cream Day and what other way to celebrate than getting your favorite ice cream! Our friends from Milk Means More compiled a list voted by Michiganders of the top 13 ice cream shops in Michigan. Check out their list and visit one in your community!

Visit Your Local Lakes

A great way to spend the weekend is at one of the many beautiful beaches in West Michigan! Whether it’s Lake Michigan or an inland lake, you can’t go wrong with a day spend at the beach. Check out GR Kid’s full list of amazing lakes to visit in West Michigan!

Hudsonville MI Pop-Up Carnival

ACP Entertainment is hosting a “MI Pop-Up” carnival this Friday and Saturday at the Pinnacle Center in Hudsonville! Since so many events were canceled due to COVID-19, they wanted to bring some fun to West Michigan families. This carnival is reservation only. Guests can reserve a spot here!

Movies in the Park in EGR

East Grand Rapids is hosting movies in the park this Friday night starting at 8:30pm at John A. Collins Park! They will be screening the live action Lion King and it’s totally free! Please social distance and follow safety guidelines.

Movies in the Park in Allendale

Allendale is also hosting movies in the park this Friday night starting at 9:30pm at Allendale Community Park! They will be screening Frozen 2 and it’s free to the public.

Battle Creek Bombers Home Game

The Battle Creek Bombers are home this weekend Friday and Saturday at C.O. Brown Stadium! Both games start at 6:35pm, tickets can be bought on their website!

Drive Thru Carnival Food in Muskegon

The Lakes Mall in Muskegon is hosting a drive thru for carnival food in their parking lot! This will take pace all weekend long from 11am – 7pm. Families can get elephant ears, corn dogs, hot dogs, fries, cotton candy, slushies, and so much more! This event is drive thru only and will be one way traffic. You can enter through the front of the mall, stay in your car, wear a mask, and order!

Go berry picking at local farms

A great way to spend an afternoon as a family is to head to a local farm for berry picking! There are tons of farms around West Michigan that offer different kinds of berry pickings. Right now, strawberries are in season and are super delicious! Find out the best West Michigan U-pick berry farms here!

Maranda Park Party Pop Up Style – Enter to Win

This summer will be a little different than we’ve ever seen, but Maranda is still bringing the fun to West Michigan! This summer, Maranda is giving every kid the chance to win BIG! Every day through July 31st, Maranda is giving prizes out virtually. Each winner will win a $100 Meijer gift card and a Park Party Prize Pack! Enter to win now HERE!

Visit your local Farmer’s Market

Tons of Farmers Markets around West Michigan are open this weekend for families to go explore. While shopping, make sure you social distance and wear a mask to ensure the safety of you and everyone else around you!