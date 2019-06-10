Maranda’s Guide to Summer Fun 2019

Summer is here and I have a complete list of fun activities, events, camps, exhibits, and performances going on around West Michigan! Watch out for my Summer Fun Guide pick of the day!

Maranda’s Weekend Picks!

Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give

Meijer LPGA is taking place June 11th – 16th at Blythefield Country Club! Events include Meijer LPGA 5K Run & Walk, Grand Taste, Junior Clinics, and more.

Rockford Start of Summer Celebration

Rockford is kicking off summer June 13th – 16th in Downtown Rockford with family fun including parade, fireworks, entertainment, carnival games, food, and more!

Plainwell Days Festival

This festival is taking place June 13th – June 16th in Plainwell. It includes fun and entertainment for the whole family! Music, family-friendly activities, carnival rides and more.

Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Festival

This family friendly festival will be taking place in Rosa Parks Circle from June 14th – June 16th! It will include celebrating Asian-Pacific heritage with Asian-Pacific food, drinks, and performances.

West Michigan Chalk Art Festival

Tons of color, beautiful chalk art, fun activities, and delicious food are taking place June 14th-15th at Tanger Outlets for the West Michigan Chalk Festival.

Mudfest at Kalamazoo Nature Center

Saturday, June 15th from 12pm – 5pm. Join the Mud Fest Celebration with zip lining, archery, splashing in mud pits, crafts, and more.

Dad’s Golf Free at Craig’s Cruisers

Craig’s Cruisers is celebrating dads on Father’s Day, June 16th with free golf for all fathers when accompanied by a child. This deal is taking place at the Grand Rapids, Holland, and Muskegon locations.

Whitecaps Home Game: Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Family Day

Every home Sunday game for the West Michigan Whitecaps is Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Family Day at Fifth Third Ballpark! Whitecaps are home on June 16th and the game starts at 2pm. First 1,000 kids eat free! Kids will also get to run the bases after the game.

Maranda Park Party Schedule:

Thursday, June 13 – Lamar Park in Wyoming

Thursday, June 20 – Smith-Ryerson Park in Muskegon

Thursday, June 27 – Bronson Park in Kalamazoo

Thursday, July 11 – Kollen Park in Holland

Thursday, July 18 – Carson/Rizor Athletic Field in Battle Creek

Thursday, July 25 – Garfield Park in Grand Rapids

Summer Reading Club

My Summer Reading Club is officially underway at West Michigan libraries! Kids read a variety of books throughout the summer for chances to win awesome prizes! Head to your local library and sign up for the Summer Reading Club and to find out more.

Museums & Exhibitions

Adults $5, Students with ID: $2

Free for members, children through age 12, school groups, and active military personnel

Wed – Sat, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Admission: $5 per person, including adults

All our exhibits offer hands-on fun and learning opportunities for the whole family. Stop by to see for yourself!

Tuesday – Saturday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Sunday 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Impression 5 Science Center is a dynamic, interactive space for families to play, create, and challenge their understanding of science. Our mission is to facilitate learners in scientific exploration through hands-on exhibits and participatory educational programming.

Meijer Free Days at Grand Rapids Art Museum

Free general admission to the Grand Rapids Art Museum all day Tuesday’s and every Thursday night.

Tuesday: 10am – 5pm

Thursdays: 5pm – 9pm

Thursdays, 5-8 p.m.

Every Thursday evening is Family Night, with $1.75 admission per person. Ages 1 and under are free.

Grand Rapids Public Museum

TOYS! Exhibit expanded.

Experience TOYS! like never before with additional interactive experiences and games available throughout the Museum beginning Saturday, June 15.

More than 15 new interactives will fill the first floor galleria, into the Streets of Old Grand Rapids exhibit and on the Museum’s second floor, overflowing from the TOYS! exhibit. Visitors will enjoy playing giant versions of their favorite games including: Battleship, Lincoln Logs, Chess, Connect Four, UNO, Kerplunk, Tic Tac Toe, Lite Brite and more!

Kalamazoo Valley Museum

What’s the Buzz? Learn all about bees with bee related exhibits and programs.

Summer Storytime at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park

Expand your kids imagination at Summer Storytime! There will be a variety of sensational stories all summer long! Every Tuesday from 11am – 12pm.

Music and Performances

Lowell Riverwalk

Thursdays, 7 p.m.

Free, family-friendly outdoor concerts: blues, world music, country, rock, big band, funk, jazz

Concerts in Roger’s Park

Rogers Park – 152 N State St. Sparta, MI 49345

6:30-8:30 p.m.

June 12, June 19, June 26, July 10, July 17, July 24,

Free music and the Sparta Farmers market will be open till 7 p.m. for you to get your groceries

Every Thursday, June 15 – August 31

Time: 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Hudsonville Concerts on the Green

Free to the public, enjoy beautiful music every Thursday evening in June from 7pm – 8:30pm.

Outdoor Activities

Pierce Cedar Creek Institute

Tuesdays through August 13

No Family Left Indoors continues the tradition of inspiring families to spend time outdoors with free, fun activities around Barry County. These programs are a great way to discover new places, learn about different organizations in Barry County, and have fun outdoors.

$3 per person or free for members.

Families can visit the chickens, goats, and other animals at the farm, hike the trails, or spend time observing the prey and mammals within the observation area.

June 12 and 26, 6:30 p.m.

July 10 and 24 6:30 p.m.

Augusta, MI

Children ages 3 to 7 can explore the bird sanctuary and learn about animals and nature. Different topics each week. $5 for adults, $4 for seniors or students, $3 for children, and free for sanctuary members.

Wednesdays, June-September, 10:30 a.m.-noon

Meet at DeLano Homestead to meet some farmyard friends.

Grand Rapids

June 21, July 12, July 26, August 9, August 23

Gates open at 6:00 p.m. Pre-movie entertainment begins at 6:30 p.m. First film starts at 7:30 p.m. followed by an additional feature shortly after the first ends.

Muskegon Veterans Museum

June 14, June 21, July 5, July 12, July 26, August 2 & 16

Sunsets. Sea breezes. Superstars. They’re all on deck at USS LST 393 Veterans Museum for the popular “Movies on Deck” most Friday nights this summer on Muskegon’s downtown waterfront.

July 10 and August 14

Kids flash flashlights out of their windows at Spectrum Health Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital, and local law enforcement and community members respond by flashing their lights back.

Saturday, August 17

11am-7pm

Pere Marquette Beach Park, Muskegon

Food and Farmer’s Markets

Every Wednesday, June 13- August 22

9:30am-11:30am

Fun, educational, hands-on activities designed for children preschool to fifth grade.

Food Truck Fridays

Fridays, 5pm-9pm

Riverside Park in Grand Rapids, MI

Active Activities

Wednesdays, 10am-3pm (buffet 11-2) and 4pm-9pm (buffet 5-8)

$25.99 plus tax gets you a wristband that’s good for unlimited indoor and outdoor go-karts, laser tag, bumper cars, mini golf, ropes course, bumper boats, Cruiser Coaster, Ninja Course and froghopper. Also, the three hour access to pizza buffet is included with the price.

Catch a game at the Fifth Third Ballpark!

June 14-16

June 25-July 1

Free Park Day

Visit any local Kalamazoo park for free including Ramona, River oaks, and more on Wednesday, June 19th all day long! Free goodies and activities will be taking place all day long!

Festival Fun

June 10 – 15 Spring Lake Heritage Festival

June 14 – 15 Byron Center West Michigan Chalk Art Festival

June 14 – 15 South Haven Harborfest

June 29 – 30 Grand Haven Art Festival

July 3 – July 7 Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show & Balloon Festival