Maranda’s guide to family fun this weekend

Festivals, musical fountains, and family activities are taking place all over West Michigan this weekend. I have a complete list of free and affordable events and activities that the whole family can enjoy!

Grand Haven Musical Fountain

The double feature night at the Grand Haven Musical Fountain will be a combination of Beauty and the Beast and the Greatest Showman! The show will begin at 8:30am on both Friday and Saturday!

Touch a Tractor

Ed Dunneback & Girls Fruit Farm is hosting their 2nd annual Touch a Tractor! Families can come out to the farm on Saturday and Sunday to see all different types of tractors and what they do! Families will also be able to walk through the corn maze, pick apples, enjoy yummy treats, and more!

Fairy Festival at Howard Christensen Nature Center

Head to the Howard Christensen Nature Center on Saturday, September 14th from 1 – 3pm for the Fairy Festival! Kids are encouraged to dress up as their favorite fairy! There will be crafts, activities, lots of fun, and delicious food! Kids will be able to walk in the woods to find the fairies!

Walk for Wishes

The 2019 Walk for Wishes hosted by Make-A-Wish Michigan is this Saturday, September 14th! The event starts at 9:30am with registration starting at 7:30am. Families are encourage to come out and support, fund-raise, and walk to uplift this amazing cause. Visit walkforwisheswestmi.org for more information!

Project 1

Project 1 by ArtPrize is back this Saturday for another weekend of fun. This Saturday, September 14th events will be the WestSide StreetFair and Blue Bridge Amplified. The WestSide StreetFair will include live music, art, and educational activities for the whole family to enjoy. The Blue Bridge Amplified will be an evening of light, sound, and community on the Blue Bridge. Throughout the Project 1 series, community members can explore spectacular art installations, sculptures, public events, performances, urban interventions, and community-oriented projects!

Fly-In for the 40th

Join the Air Zoo this weekend for the authentic fly-in weekend! Guests will meet pilots and experience an open house of flyable aircrafts to celebrate their 40th anniversary. The event will take place Saturday, September 14th and Sunday, September 15th at the iconic Flight Discovery Center.

Sunflower Festival at Lewis Farms & Petting Zoo

Come walk through the field of beautiful sunflowers at the Sunflower Festival! Admission includes a free stem to take home! There will be tons of fun activities at the farm too including photo ops, corn maze, petting zoo, activities, tasty treats, and more!

16th Annual Mayors Grand River Cleanup

The Mayor’s Grand River Cleanup is happening this Saturday, September 14th from 8am – 2pm. This event will bring together city leaders and volunteers to clean up the Grand River! There will be light refreshments before the event and lunch after. For more information and to register, visit the event website!

Wizarding Weekends at John Ball Zoo

The John Ball Zoo is hosting two enchanting weekends for all wizards and muggles to come enjoy! This will be a family-friendly event with interactive exhibits, activities, crafts, games, and special food! Kids are encouraged to dress up as their favorite wizard so grab your wand, robe, and come enjoy this fun weekend.

Grand Rapids Mexican Festival

The 50th celebration of the Grand Rapids Mexican Festival is happening all weekend at Calder Plaza! There will be tons of cultural music, dance, food, and fun to celebrate the big anniversary!

Downtown Holland Live Mannequin Night

Live Mannequin Night is taking place on Friday, September 13th 7pm-8:30pm! Families will get to shop and dine while also seeing live mannequins posing in windows and store fronts dressed in this year’s theme – movies!

Curiosity Labs at GRPM

Every Saturday, families can get hands-on science during their visit at the Grand Rapids Public Museum! The Curiosity labs feature fun, hands-on activities themed around science for all ages. These hands-on activities will change every week! These labs are free with general admission and are held 11am – 3pm every Saturday!

I hope you and your family have a great weekend Where You Live!