Maranda’s guide to family fun for Easter weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – It’s Easter weekend which means it’s a great time for some family fun at home! Although you’re not able to go out to events or gather with family and friends, you can still enjoy the holiday weekend at home! Check out our full list of fun ideas below!

I hope you and your family have a Happy Easter Where You Live!

Easter crafts to do around the house

Although you aren’t able to get friends and family together for exciting Easter celebrations and traditions, you can still have fun with those in your home! There are so many Easter crafts and activities like coloring Easter eggs, an Easter egg hunt in the backyard or around the house, making a bunny out of household supplies, and so much more!

Catching up with Critters at the Critter Barn

The Critter Barn in Zeeland wants to provide some fun to families around West Michigan! Everyday at 11am, the Critter Barn posts a new video to their Facebook page highlighting some of their animals! You can see baby animals, animals getting fed, the inside of the barn, and so much more! They are super cute posts that your family will love!

Neighborhood Activities

Although it’s extremely important you and your family stay home, stay safe, and practice social distancing, it’s also a great idea to get outside! Several neighborhoods around the country are getting creative with how to stay entertained during the stay-at-home order! Some families are drawing board games in their driveway – like shoots and ladders:

Another great idea is to do a Bear Hunt in your neighborhood! Check out the rules below:

Families can also do driveway bingo, create hopscotch or obstacle courses in your yard for other kids in the neighborhood, neighborhood sing a longs, and more!

Grand Rapids Civic Theatre Midday Play Videos

The Grand Rapids Civic Theatre is doing something special to get kids up and moving as well as teach them about the arts! Every day around lunchtime, they will be sharing a fun theatre-related activity on their Facebook page! Each week they have a new theme for families to enjoy.

Lakeshore Museum Center Virtual Fun

The Lakeshore Museum Center in Muskegon is offering great virtual content on their Facebook page for kids to enjoy! They are posting Easter crafts, science experiments, readings of fun books, history lessons about Muskegon’s past, and more. Check out their Facebook page for all the fun!

Visit elderly loved ones from a distance

Although it’s important to keep your distance from elderly loved ones at this time, that doesn’t mean you can’t find creative ways to wish them a Happy Easter! Many people have posted great ideas of visiting elderly family members through windows, even drawing window art to brighten their day. Another great idea is to do family video chats as a way to celebrate Easter together.

Check out this great idea – window games with your loved ones:

Crafts to do at home

We have received several photos and videos of what families are doing at home which includes ways they are getting creative! These are fun crafts to do at home that provide kids with some hands on activities as well as a chance to expand their imagination!

Play at home with GR Children’s Museum

The Grand Rapids Children’s Museum is offering great activities, games, and crafts that kids can make and build at home! Since the museum is closed, they are offering great ideas for how kids can play at home. Check out their Facebook page each day for creative ideas!

Air Zoo Launchpad for Learning

Everyday, Air Zoo is offering new and exciting content to ignite your imagination! They feature games, activities, documentary clips, experiments, and so much more for kids! You can check out their Facebook page or Youtube Channel for daily videos that students will love!

Virtual tours around the world

There are so many amazing virtual tours and experiences that families can have right from the comfort of their own home. Kids can see museums, art exhibits, and aquariums from all over the world, check out the Great Wall of China, and even explore the surface of Mars!

Make-A-Wish Messages of Hope

Around 80 wish trips had to be canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic which left many children heartbroken that they didn’t get to go on their dream vacation. Make-A-Wish has launched “Messages of Hope” to bring joy to kids and families as they wait for their wishes. How it works: Families are invited to spread happiness and hope by writing, recording, or photographing themselves delivering the Messages of Hope. Then, post on social media using the hashtag, #WishesAreWaiting and tagging @makeawish and @makeawishmi.

Create homemade cards for the women at Dégagé Ministries

Something great to do with your family this weekend is making homemade cards or locker decorations for the women at Dégagé Ministries! This will surely bring a smile to their faces during this uncertain time. You can personal cards to: Mary, Debra, Edith, Gloria, Shelia, Shawanda, Brenda, Cindy, Deborah, Casey, Tara, Adneris, Andrea, Shawn, Susan, Jeanne, Toni, Sarah, Heidi, and Kathryn. Then mail to Dégagé Ministries at: 144 Division Ave S, Grand Rapids, MI 49503. You can also share your photos with them by emailing W4D@degageministries.org!