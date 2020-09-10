Maranda’s guide to big family fun for September 11th – 13th

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Are you looking for something fun to do this weekend as a family? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered! We have several events around West Michigan that the whole family will love. The fall weather is here, but don’t let that stop you from getting out and enjoying the fun our community has to offer. Check out our full list below and make it a great weekend Where You Live!

The Bridge GR

Introducing over a month-long series of events celebrating Grand Rapids’ art, culture, community and music focused on economic recovery and reactivation. The Bridge GR is a new community celebration designed to create opportunity for community conversations and bridge the gap between our current COVID-19 reality and a bright future. Events this weekend include Dégagé Ministries’ Pillowcase Project, A Glimpse of Africa, and Fiesta Mexicana.

Wizarding Weekend at John Ball Zoo

The John Ball Zoo is calling all wizards, witches, and muggles alike to join them for the annual Wizarding Weekend on Saturday and Sunday! The park will be decorated spooky and guests are encouraged to dress up. Please make your reservations in advance on the John Ball Zoo website and don’t forget your mask!

Muskegon Museum of Art Super Saturday – Glass!

Muskegon Museum of Art has a new exhibit opening up called GLASS: Treasures from the Permanent Collection and this month’s Super Saturday is revolved around the exhibit. Kids can learn all about the collection while an educational component is mixed in. Check out supplies you’ll need here!

Fair Food Mania at Allegan County Fair

Is your family missing fair food? Well the Allegan County Fair is hosting Fair Food Mania this weekend and next for you to get your fix! Come enjoy yummy treats like cotton candy, elephant ears lemonade, french fires, and more!

Moovies from the Mound

Grab your blankets and chairs for another weekend of Moovies from the Mound at Fifth Third Ballpark presented by Milk Means More. This fun event will now be taking place every Friday and Saturday night through September! This weeks movies are The Secret Life of Pets 2 at 6pm on Friday, Remember the Titans at 8:30pm on Friday, and Frozen at 3pm on Saturday. Buy tickets here!

Race Day at Berlin Raceway

Saturday is Race Day at Berlin Raceway! This is a rip-roaring fun event for families. Race Day takes place all day. Get your tickets on the Berlin Raceway website!

Take a hike on a local trail

There are SO many hiking trails to choose from in West Michigan, whether you hit the lake shore or stay in the Grand Rapids area! We have a big list of various trails that are family friendly, check it out HERE.

Spend the day at Craig’s Cruisers

A great place for family fun is where the fun never ends – Craig’s Cruisers! Whether you want to mini golf, race on the go-karts, or ride the zip line, they have something for everyone. They even have their restaurant open at the Grand Rapids location, and your family can still get their delicious pizza at Muskegon and Holland. All locations are open all weekend long!

Use your imagination at Air Zoo

If you’re looking for an educational yet super fun experience for your family, then head to the Air Zoo this weekend!hundreds of their air crafts, space crafts, hands on exhibits, and more for families to explore and discover. Although their rides and theaters aren’t open yet, they still have tons of fun stuff for families! Check out their newest exhibit Alien Worlds and Androids.

Explore the Grand Rapids Public Museum

A great place to go as a family this weekend is the Public Museum in Downtown Grand Rapids! They have tons of fun exhibits open including Bodies Revealed, Grand Fish, Grand River, and Outbreak: Epidemics in a Connected World.

Yoga on the Ship in Downtown Muskegon

Rootdown Yoga Juice Greens in Downtown Muskegon offers Yoga on the Ship every Sunday – Thursday for people of all ages! The classes take place on the US LST 393. You must register in advance on their website. Come on out this Sunday and Monday to get some exercise with a beautiful view!

Free Outdoor Fitness Classes in GR

The City of Grand Rapids is offering free outdoor fitness classes all summer long for families! Every day they have a different class including yoga, zumba, dance, and more at various parks throughout the city. Check out the weekend schedule here.