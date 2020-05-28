Maranda’s guide for family fun this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – These days are unlike anything we’ve seen and are uncertain for many, however that doesn’t mean you can’t make time to have fun as a family this weekend! We have a full list below of exciting things happening in your community, online resources, and even places to explore in West Michigan! Make it a great weekend Where You Live!

NASA Online Resources

If your kids have been super into the SpaceX Launch, then you should check out NASA’s online resources! They have so many fun science experiments, STEM learning, hands on activities, and more. If your student loves science and space, this is the place for them!

SpaceX Launch

Watch history unfold on Saturday, May 30, as NASA and SpaceX launch astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley to the International Space Station. This mission marks the first time since the retirement of the space shuttle in 2011 that humans will fly to the space station from U.S. soil. The liftoff is currently scheduled for 3:22pm EDT on Saturday! Watch live from NASA’s Facebook page.

Create your own field day in the backyard

Most kids should be wrapping up the school year including having the traditional field day! Since that isn’t happening, make your own field day in the backyard! Set up obstacle courses, yard games, and fun activities that get the whole family involved. You can even hand out prizes or rewards. Get creative with it!

Explore Kalamazoo Trails and Parks

The Kalamazoo Nature Center are open and free to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 9am to 7pm. Families can get active and explore the beautiful nature throughout Kalamazoo.

Keep Curiosity Alive Program through Van Andel Institute

Van Andel Institute’s Keep Curiosity Alive! program offers science experiments, engineering challenges, tech endeavors, reading lessons and more for kids to do. These activities are super engaging and help students stay connected to learning even during this uncertain time. The content changes every week so kids can continue to learn new things!

Celebrate the end of the school year

Since students are not having the end of the school year celebration in the classroom that they are used to, do something special at home to celebrate their hard work! This can include making a certificate of completion and having a photoshoot, making their favorite meal and having dinner as a family, interviewing them about the year, or playing games outside together. Get creative with how you celebrate your student!

Virtual Prom

Since students are not able to have the traditional prom they hoped for, The Kent County Prevention Coalition and Network 180 wanted to step up and help bring some excitement back to these students by planning the first ever, Virtual Prom! Virtual Prom will be a 2-hour event on Friday, May 29th at 6pm and is free and open to all high school juniors and seniors. Wear your prom dress/tux, do your hair and make up, and get ready for a magical night! There will even be giveaways. Register for the event at atikentcounty.org!

Check out the walking and hiking tails throughout West Michigan

A great activity to do with your family this weekend is to go enjoy one of the many walking paths and hiking trails in West Michigan! Grand Rapids Kids have put together a great list of places for families to see some beautiful scenery, get exercise, and enjoy the great outdoors. Check it out here!

Visit your local Farmer’s Market

Tons of Farmers Markets around West Michigan are open this weekend for families to go explore. While shopping, make sure you social distance and wear a mask to ensure the safety of you and everyone else around you!

Drive by Fifth Third Ball Park for #LightItBlue

If you’re looking for something to do this Friday night that gets you and the kids out of the house, take a drive to your favorite local restaurant to get take out and then swing by the Fifth Third Ballpark for their #LightItBlue event! They’ll be lighting up the ballpark blue in honor of front line workers and essential workers, putting their health and safety on the line. This is Friday is the last day for the event! Swing by the ballpark from 9-11pm to see it blue!

Zoo Insiders with John Ball Zoo

While John Ball Zoo is closed and many are home from work and school, let us help make your time fun and educational. Join us on Facebook as we visit our animals and various areas around the Zoo, talk with keepers and more with videos and pictures on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at 2:00 PM. Don’t have access to social media? No worries! All videos will be posted to this webpage and to our YouTube channel.