GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – If you haven’t had the chance to partake in Maranda’s Free Skate 4 Kids at Rosa Parks Circle, there’s still time! Kids 17 years and under can skate for free in Grand Rapids every Saturday through February from 10am to noon at Rosa Parks Circle thanks to Fifth Third Bank! Skates are included.

There will also be free hot cocoa thanks to my friends at Milk Means More and Biggby! This is a great way to get outside and be active while also having fun with your family.