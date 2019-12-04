Maranda’s Free Skate 4 Kids all winter long

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Maranda is excited to announce that her Free Skate 4 Kids is back for another winter of fun!
Kids 17 years and under can skate for free at The Rink in Battle Creek every Friday from 4:30pm – 6:30pm thanks to the Battle Creek Community Foundation and on Saturday’s from 10am – 12pm at Rosa Parks Circle in Grand Rapids thanks to Fifth Third Bank! Skates are included. There will also be free hot cocoa thanks to Milk Means More and Biggby!
This is a great way to get outside and keep moving all winter long! Hope to see you there!