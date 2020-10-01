Maranda’s Family Fun Guide for first weekend of October

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Can you believe it’s already October?! Time flies! It’s going to be a very “fall” like weekend so get out and enjoy the changing colors and cool temps. We have a full list of family fun below so check it out. Make it a great weekend Where You live!

Fall Family Day at Frederik Meijer Gardens

The Frederik Meijer Gardens is hosting some fall fun for families this weekend! Their Fall Family Day will be this Saturday from 1pm – 4pm in the Children’s Garden. There will be several fall theme activities for all ages so check it out.

Apple Picking

Did you know late September and early October is PRIME apple picking? That means this weekend is the perfect time to visit your local apple orchard and go apple picking as a family. Check out GR Kid’s list of places to go for U-Pick Apple Picking.

Family Day at Coopersville Farm Museum

The Coopersville Farm Museum is hosting Family Day this Saturday from 10am – 2pm! This event happens on the first Saturday of every month and is $5 per family. There will be awesome crafts for kids to do and as a family you can check out the museum.

The Bridge GR Mid-Autumn Festival

The Bridge GR event is hosting the Mid-Autumn Festival this Saturday from 11am – 7pm for all ages (after 8pm, only 18+) and it’s taking place at the Blue Bridge. The festival is celebrated on the day where the full moon is believed to be the fullest of the year. There will be cultural performances, delicious food, and more. Masks must be worn!

Pumpkin Picking

It’s the first weekend of October which means it’s time for pumpkin picking! Grab the family and head out to local pumpkin patches to get pumpkins, try delicious sweet treats, and have a fall-filled fun weekend! Check out a full list of local U-Pick Pumpkin Patches here!

Horseback Riding in Newaygo

Camp Henry in Newaygo is offering Trail Rides this Saturday which includes riding their horses along the trails with trained staff members! This is such a cool event for kids to be able to explore nature from the back of a horse! Register for the ride here.

Pumpkin Party at Local Parks

Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. and Friends of Grand Rapids Parks are hosting pop-up Pumpkin Parties at local parks this weekend! Families can join them in a local park where they will receive a pumpkin and painting kit.

Garfield Park – October 2nd at 5pm

Roosevelt Park – October 3rd at 5pm

Unicorns & Pumpkins

Fellinlove Farm is hosting a special event for kids this weekend – Unicorns & Pumpkins! Taking place this Saturday from 2 – 5pm, families can do a farm tour, pedal boat ride, walk the trails, and more.

Dogs & Donuts at Ed Dunneback & Girls Fruit Farm

It’s a special weekend at Ed Dunneback & Girls Fruit Farm as they are inviting your entire family out – even the doggies! This Saturday and Sunday is Dogs & Donuts. Doggie admission is $5 and all of the proceeds will be going toward the Humane Society of West Michigan.

Superhero & Princess Day at Boulder Ridge

Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park is hosting Superhero and Princess Day on Saturday from 12pm – 4pm. Families can come meet their favorite characters and are encouraged to dress up! They’ll also have pizza truck and other treats available for purchase. Get your tickets on their website.

The Wizard of Oz by Children’s Creations Theater

The Children’s Creations Theater is putting on an outdoor performance of Wizard of Oz this Saturday starting at 11am. The performance will take place at their location on 28th street and tickets are $10 a piece.