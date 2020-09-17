Maranda’s Fall Family Fun Guide for September 18th – 20th

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – The fall weather has finally arrived which makes it a perfect time to head outside and enjoy this weekend as a family! Check out our list below of how you can have BIG family fun this weekend!

Visit your local farmers market

It’s harvest season in Michigan and a great place to go get all your fresh fruits and veggies is your local farmers market! There are tons of beautiful farmers markets across West Michigan. While shopping, make sure to social distance and wear a mask!

Magnificent Mammal at Blandford Nature Center

Head to Blandford Nature Center this Saturday for their Magnificent Mammals event! Taking place from 11am – 12pm, kids can learn all about the variety of mammals from Blandford ambassadors. Kids can explore all the characteristics and adaptations that mammals of Michigan so magnificent.

Horseback riding in Newaygo

Camp Henry in Newaygo is offering Trail Rides this Saturday which includes riding their horses along the trails with trained staff members! This is such a cool event for kids to be able to explore nature from the back of a horse! Register for the ride here.

Check out the Gilmore Car Museum

The Gilmore Car Museum in Hickory Corners to check out all the amazing and super cool cars they have! They are also hosting their Summer Saturdaze staring Ford ft. Mustang from 10am – 2pm on Saturday. Families can enjoy food, fun, themed cars, and more.

Unity Family Night at Country Dairy

Since the Unity Christian Music Festival couldn’t happen this year, Country Dairy is hosting a special “Drive-In” movie event where they will be showcasing Christian music singers on the big screen. The show begins Friday at 8:20pm. While you’re there, don’t forget to get some yummy Country Dairy ice cream!

Moovies from the Mound

The West Michigan Whitecaps and Milk Means More are hosting another weekend of Moovies from the Mound this Friday and Saturday night! Grab your lawn chairs and blankets and head to Fifth Third Ballpark. They’ll be screening Onward and The Mighty Ducks on Friday and Incredibles 2 and Star Wars on Saturday. Get your tickets online!

Wizarding Weekend at John Ball Zoo

The John Ball Zoo is calling all wizards, witches, and muggles alike to join them for the annual Wizarding Weekend on Saturday and Sunday! The park will be decorated spooky and guests are encouraged to dress up. Please make your reservations in advance on the John Ball Zoo website and don’t forget your mask!

The Bridge GR

Introducing over a month-long series of events celebrating Grand Rapids’ art, culture, community and music focused on economic recovery and reactivation. The Bridge GR is a new community celebration designed to create opportunity for community conversations and bridge the gap between our current COVID-19 reality and a bright future.

Fair Food Mania at Allegan County Fair

Is your family missing fair food? Well the Allegan County Fair is hosting Fair Food Mania this weekend for you to get your fix! Come enjoy yummy treats like cotton candy, elephant ears lemonade, french fires, and more!

Take a hike on a local trail

There are SO many hiking trails to choose from in West Michigan, whether you hit the lake shore or stay in the Grand Rapids area! We have a big list of various trails that are family friendly, check it out HERE.

Spend the day at Craig’s Cruisers

A great place for family fun is where the fun never ends – Craig’s Cruisers! Whether you want to mini golf, race on the go-karts, or ride the zip line, they have something for everyone. They even have their restaurant open at the Grand Rapids location, and your family can still get their delicious pizza at Muskegon and Holland. All locations are open all weekend long!

Use your imagination at Air Zoo

If you’re looking for an educational yet super fun experience for your family, then head to the Air Zoo this weekend!hundreds of their air crafts, space crafts, hands on exhibits, and more for families to explore and discover. Although their rides and theaters aren’t open yet, they still have tons of fun stuff for families! Check out their newest exhibit Alien Worlds and Androids.

Explore the Grand Rapids Public Museum

A great place to go as a family this weekend is the Public Museum in Downtown Grand Rapids! They have tons of fun exhibits open including Bodies Revealed, Grand Fish, Grand River, and Outbreak: Epidemics in a Connected World.

Free Outdoor Fitness Classes in GR

The City of Grand Rapids is offering free outdoor fitness classes for families! Every day they have a different class including yoga, zumba, dance, and more at various parks throughout the city. Check out the weekend schedule here.

Drive-In Movies at Cannonsburg

Cannonsburg is hosting another Drive-In Movie Night this Friday at 8:30pm! They’ll be screening Remember the Titans – so get ready for some football! Tickets are just a $5 donation and they’ll have concession food like popcorn and candy.