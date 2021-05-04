GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – In a world where our kids are bombarded by negative messages that focus on all the things they need to change about themselves, Maranda’s Beautiful U is a youth empowerment event for 7th and 8th grade students that focuses on beauty, kindness, respect, positivity, compassion. The virtually interactive presentation will teach students about the skills and confidence they need to be successful in school and life. This event focuses on a conversation with middle schoolers about body image, self-love, taking care of ourselves and each other. This year 200 students came together virtually to celebrate and now we are sharing that message with you and your family.

Through this event you’ll meet young people in the community who are doing wonderful things and living the Beautiful U message. You’ll also listen to the stories of adults who have been there and done that who want to offer insights and expertise. And of course, throughout the program you will have the opportunity to get up and getting moving with our experts that will introduce you to some easy movements to get your body going.

This program was made possible by our wonderful partners: Milk Means More, Meijer, Priority Health, Ferris State University, Pine Rest and Wedgwood Christian Services.

Always remember that YOU are beautiful.