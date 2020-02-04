Maranda’s Beautiful U inspires young girls to love themselves

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Nearly 140 middle school girls from 5 different school districts throughout Kent County attended Maranda’s Beautiful U event today to empower their mind, body, and soul. Ferris State University Grand Rapids hosted the event and open their doors for a day of empowerment, education, and encouragement.

The young woman had the opportunity to hear from professional skateboarder Christiana Smith, who attended as the keynote speaker thanks to Milk Means More. Christiana delivered the message of planting seeds of positivity, breaking stereotypes, and doing whatever makes you happy. It was definitely inspiring to hear!

Another woman the students had the privilege to hear from was Dr. Lisa Lowery from Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital. She continued to plant seeds of positivity within the girls by encouraging them to believe in themselves and have good energy in order to work on their self-esteem and accept themselves for who they are.

Adding to the message of empowering mind, body, and soul, Kris Rich from Priority Health joined to encourage the students to get up and get moving. She educated the girls how even just a little exercise everyday will give them energy and make them feel better both physically and mentally. She explained that exercise isn’t about being ‘skinny’ but rather about feeling strong and good about yourself – inside and out.

All in all, today was such a great day that wouldn’t have been made possible without the help of community partners! Thank you to Ferris State University, Secchia Institute For Culinary Education, Meijer, Priority Health, Pine Rest, Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital, Wedgwood Christian Services, Milk Means More, Douglas J Aveda Institute.