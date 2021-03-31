Maranda’s 2021 Guide to Spring Break Fun!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Spring Break is finally here and we have a list of all of the fun going on in West Michigan each day of break. Each day this week events are going on around West Michigan to keep the fun rolling all Spring Break long. Check out our list of event that are going on each day April 2 – 11 and check back here each day for updated lists and feature events.

April 2 – 3, 2021 | 12 – 2 P.M.

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to skate with the Easter Bunny. On Friday, April 2 and Saturday, April 3, the Easter Bunny will visit the Walker Ice Arena from 12 – 2 P.M. Admission to the rink will be $10, and skate rentals will be free! For more information contact click here or call Walker Ice and Fitness.

Looking for kid-friendly things to do in Kalamazoo? Air Zoo is the perfect place to bring your family for a day full of interactive exhibits and exciting experiences. Air Zoo has a collection of family-friendly activities and hands-on learning exhibits that are available all Spring Break long. Check out their website to learn about more of their fun Spring Break activities.

Check out the Blandford Nature Center this Spring Break. They have tons of outdoor activities to help you have some fun in nature. Some of their events include Birding Basics for Kids, Fantastic Forts in the Forest and Spring Hikes and Crafts. Spend your Spring Break getting in touch with nature and getting some fresh air.

At select cinemas, go see Raya and the Last Dragon under the stars. The movie will begin when the sun is down. Select the movie you want to see and look for the Pop-Up Drive-In Showtime. For more information visit the Celebration Cinema website.

Be the first to see all of your favorite animals Supersized at John Ball Zoo. In a new exhibition, a larger-than-life toy brick animal adventure featuring sculptures created with nearly 2 million toy bricks can be found around John Ball Zoo. Check out these fun sculptures all Spring Break long.

Come roller skating this Spring Break!

Weekday afternoons 1:30 – 4:30

Friday April 2 & Monday – Friday April 5-9

$8 Admission

$1 Roller Skate rental

$2 Rollerblade rental

$5 Parent rate includes rental

Allegan Event is Michigan’s largest indoor ropes course and offers endless adventurous activities for guests of all ages to explore, get active, and make lasting memories. For more information click here or contact Allegan Event.

Mar. 31 – April 9, 2021

$10 – $30 Admission

The friendly and knowledgeable staff at Lewis Farms will teach you about the lovable creatures and create an unforgettable experience! Learn how to safely feed & interact with our animals, take unique photos and even interact with other animal residents in the Exotic Barn!

April 2 – April 11, 2021 10:00am – 2:45pm

Admission Varies

Stop by the Coopersville Farm Museum and Event Center this Spring Break for a petting zoo and crafty fun. On April 3rd, they will be hosting an Easter Egg Hunt. This is a free event with a melt and pour soap making option for a $6 upcharge. Stop by on Saturdays during Spring Break from 10 A.M. – 1 P.M.

Fredrick Meijer Gardens will be hosting their Butterflies and Blooming event. This year, over 60 species of butterflies from Asia, Africa, and Central & South America, will take flight in the warm, lush environment of the Lena Meijer Tropical Conservatory. This year’s theme will highlight horticulture displays, butterflies, moths and caterpillars in and under glass. Check out their extended hours all April long and Tuesday Night Lights where you can search for butterflies in the dark. Prices are $4 for Kids; $14.50 for Adults.

Spend Spring Break at the Grand Rapids Public Museum April 2 – 11. Enjoy live science shows, intriguing exhibits and planetarium shows, as well as festive food experience featuring a food truck from ART: Caribbean Fusion Cuisine along with an assortment of beverages and beer from City Built Brewing Company.

April 2 – April 11 (Except Easter Sunday 4/4)

Unlimited Attractions Include:

Indoor & Outdoor Go-Karts, Laser Tag, Bumper Cars, Mini-Golf, Bumper Boats, Frog Hopper, Cruiser Coaster and Ninja Course. *Weather permitting on outdoor attractions.

Pizza Buffet.

On April 3 at 9 A.M. Kids will plant their own tomato, Koetsiers Grand Rapids will grow it in the greenhouse and let you know when it will be ready to go home with you. There will be three classes, 9am, 10am, 11am. Cost is $10.

Come to Lyon Square this Saturday, April 3, 2021 at wither 9 P.M. or 9:30 P.M. to experience a curated projection art show on the exterior of the Civic Auditorium at DeVos Place. This projection show will showcase the four seasons of Michigan. Bring chairs and come enjoy this beautiful 20 minute art show.

Stop-by the Pierce Cedar Creek Institute or your local Barry County library and pick up a free kit of fun, hands-on STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) activities to keep learning during Spring Break. Kit topics include (but are not limited to): insects, animal tracks and scat, birds, food chains, and much more. Available from April 3 -11 while supplies lasts.

Sunday April 4 and 11 @ 1:30 PM

Join the Grand Rapids Water Protectors in celebration of Earth Day. In the Month of April, we will honor Earth with a thorough Spring cleaning all throughout Grand Rapids and its various Watersheds.

4/4 – Mackey Jaycee Park | Plaster Creek Watershed

4/11 – Plaster Creek Family Park | Plaster Creek Watershed

April 5 @ 3PM

Decorate your spring chick pot and top it off with your very own succulent. Craft kits will be available to pick up from Hackley Library beginning April 1 and through the end of the month while supplies last. An instructional video will be posted on Facebook on April 5 at 3:00 pm

Pick up your kit April 5-9

Need a fun family activity for spring break? Pick up an Oreo tasting kit from the library

(while supplies last). Can you guess all 10 Oreo flavors?

Pick up your kit beginning April 5

Play! Create! Investigate! Designed for kids ages 3-5, each bag contains

3-4 activities based around a monthly theme. April’s theme is butterflies.

April 5 -April 9, 2021

Day campers will enjoy activities such as sports, crafts, and outdoor play. Each day is filled with new experiences where each child explores new talents and interests while developing and strengthening friendships along the way.

Spring Break Camp is a day style camp complete with sports, games, park visits and field trips. Children must pack a cold lunch each day. Come spend your Spring Break having a blast with us! Child must eat or bring breakfast with them prior to coming to camp each day.

Location: Full Blast

Dates & Times: Monday – Friday, April 5 -9, 2021 7:00 AM – 5:30 PM

Cost: $150 per participant

Spend your Spring Break at the Outdoor Discovery Center studying a variety of animals and plants that are native to Michigan. This camp is for kids ages 7 – 11. Registration will be closing on April 5 at 5 P.M. The Camp will run from April 6 – 8 from 9 A.M. to 11:30 A.M. To register, visit the Outdoor Discovery Website or click here.

Thursday, April 8, 2021 at 10 AM EDT – 4 PM EDT

It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s Superhero Day at John Ball Zoo!

Grab your capes and fly over on Thursday, April 8th to explore the Zoo and meet your favorite superheroes!

4/8 @ 12-4PM

Families of all ages are invited to GRAM to discover nature in art! Celebrate the arrival of spring and Earth Day with several activities in the exhibition Mathias J. Alten: An Enduring Legacy and throughout the Museum. Pre-registration for timed tickets is highly encouraged. Free event with admission. Activities include: Scavenger Hunt with prize, Gallery Chats with Docents, Sketching games in the galleries, Hands-on artmaking project, Community art project.

Beginning on April 1, register on the Lowes website to pick up a Garden-to-go kit. During the month of April, Lowes will be hosting curbside events each week. Their first event will take place April 8. Be the first to pick up your Garden-to-GO kit with recipes from professional cook and food stylist Amanda Frederickson.

4/10 @11-4pm

Second Saturdays of the month are Family Fun Days presented by Muskegon Museum of Art! Each Super Saturday features a different theme with free activities that include a tour component, a suggested film list that goes along with the theme and an easy craft to make at home.

April 11th, 2021

Join Henderson Castle for a Princess Tea Party! Welcome to the Castle! Princesses and Princes will come for a Tea Party with You! You and your little princess are invited to join them over tea, dancing and laughing, princess stories and fun activities! You will be guided through the Henderson Castle on a Princesses’ Tour and Prince Charming will tell a princess story for all guests. Arrive at the Castle prepared for a dainty tea and lots of fun with our special guest Princesses.