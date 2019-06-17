Maranda’s 2019 Summer Reading Club is underway

The Summer Reading Club is officially under way at West Michigan libraries. Head to your local library and sign up for the Summer Reading Club and to find out more information! The Summer Reading Club is a great way for kids to keep reading all summer long!
Kids read books throughout the summer for a chance to win awesome prizes! The grand prizes this summer are the Great Lakes Crossing Outlets Overnight Shopping trip which includes gift cards to Sea Life, Legoland, Peppa Pig World of Play, Rainforest Café, a shopping spree and an overnight stay!
The other grand prize is a behind the scenes tour of Air Zoo in Kalamazoo! You’ll get to ride the rides, see the airplanes, and see the archives that are closed off to the public! Kids will also get to see a plane that was recovered from the bottom of Lake Michigan as well as ride in an airplane over Kalamazoo!
Prizes also include a family membership to the John Ball Zoo, Meijer gift cards, passes to the Air Zoo, and a free pass to the West Michigan Whitecaps!
List of participating libraries for the 2019 Summer Reading Program:
Allendale Township Library
- Alvah N. Belding Memorial Library
- Carson City Public Library
- Crystal Community Branch Library
- Cedar Springs Public Library
- Clarksville Area Library
- Coopersville Area District Library
- Croton Township Library
- Dorr Township Library
- Fennville District Library
- Freeport District Library
- Fremont Area District Library
- Fruitport District Library
- Georgetown Township Public Library
- Grant Area District Library
- Flat River Community Library
Grand Rapids Public Library
- Main Library
- Madison Square Branch
- Ottawa Hills Branch
- Seymour Branch
- Van Belkum Branch
- West Leonard Branch
- West Side Branch
- Yankee Clipper Branch
- Hackley Public Library
- Hastings Public Library
- Henika District Library
- Herrick District Library
- Herrick North Branch Library
- Hesperia Community Library
- Home Township Library
- Hopkins District Library
- Gary Byker Memorial Library of Hudsonville
- Ionia Community Library
Kent District Library
- Alpine Township Branch
- Alto Branch
- Byron Township Branch
- Caledonia Township Branch
- Cascade Township Branch
- Comstock Park Branch
- East Grand Rapids Branch
- Englehardt (Lowell) Branch
- Gaines Township Branch
- Grandville Branch
- Kellogsville Branch
- Kentwood (Richard L. Root) Branch
- Krause Memorial (Rockford) Branch
- Nelson Township / Sand Lake Branch
- Plainfield Township Branch
- Spencer Township Branch
- Tyrone Township Branch
- Walker Branch
- Wyoming Branch & Library for the Blind and Physically Handicapped
Lake Odessa Community Library
- Leighton Township Library
- Loutit District Library
Muskegon Area District Library
- Administration & Library for the Blind and Physically Handicapped
- Dalton Branch
- Egelston Branch
- Holton Branch
- Montague Branch
- Muskegon Heights Branch
- Muskegon Township Branch
- North Muskegon Walker Memorial Branch
- Norton Shores Jacob O. Funkhouser Branch
- Ravenna Branch
Newaygo Area District Library
- Patmos Library
- Timothy C. Hauenstein Reynolds Township Library
- Salem Township Library
- Saranac Public Library
- Saugutuck-Douglas District Library
- Sparta Township Library
- Spring Lake District Library
- Thornapple Kellogg School & Community Library
- Tamarack District Library
- White Cloud Community Library
- White Lake Community Library
- Howard Miller Public Library