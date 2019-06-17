Maranda’s 2019 Summer Reading Club is underway

The Summer Reading Club is officially under way at West Michigan libraries. Head to your local library and sign up for the Summer Reading Club and to find out more information! The Summer Reading Club is a great way for kids to keep reading all summer long!

Kids read books throughout the summer for a chance to win awesome prizes! The grand prizes this summer are the Great Lakes Crossing Outlets Overnight Shopping trip which includes gift cards to Sea Life, Legoland, Peppa Pig World of Play, Rainforest Café, a shopping spree and an overnight stay!

The other grand prize is a behind the scenes tour of Air Zoo in Kalamazoo! You’ll get to ride the rides, see the airplanes, and see the archives that are closed off to the public! Kids will also get to see a plane that was recovered from the bottom of Lake Michigan as well as ride in an airplane over Kalamazoo!

Prizes also include a family membership to the John Ball Zoo, Meijer gift cards, passes to the Air Zoo, and a free pass to the West Michigan Whitecaps!

List of participating libraries for the 2019 Summer Reading Program:

Allendale Township Library

Alvah N. Belding Memorial Library

Carson City Public Library

Crystal Community Branch Library

Cedar Springs Public Library

Clarksville Area Library

Coopersville Area District Library

Croton Township Library

Dorr Township Library

Fennville District Library

Freeport District Library

Fremont Area District Library

Fruitport District Library

Georgetown Township Public Library

Grant Area District Library

Flat River Community Library

Grand Rapids Public Library

Main Library

Madison Square Branch

Ottawa Hills Branch

Seymour Branch

Van Belkum Branch

West Leonard Branch

West Side Branch

Yankee Clipper Branch

Hackley Public Library

Hastings Public Library

Henika District Library

Herrick District Library

Herrick North Branch Library

Hesperia Community Library

Home Township Library

Hopkins District Library

Gary Byker Memorial Library of Hudsonville

Ionia Community Library

Kent District Library

Alpine Township Branch

Alto Branch

Byron Township Branch

Caledonia Township Branch

Cascade Township Branch

Comstock Park Branch

East Grand Rapids Branch

Englehardt (Lowell) Branch

Gaines Township Branch

Grandville Branch

Kellogsville Branch

Kentwood (Richard L. Root) Branch

Krause Memorial (Rockford) Branch

Nelson Township / Sand Lake Branch

Plainfield Township Branch

Spencer Township Branch

Tyrone Township Branch

Walker Branch

Wyoming Branch & Library for the Blind and Physically Handicapped

Lake Odessa Community Library

Leighton Township Library

Loutit District Library

Muskegon Area District Library

Administration & Library for the Blind and Physically Handicapped

Dalton Branch

Egelston Branch

Holton Branch

Montague Branch

Muskegon Heights Branch

Muskegon Township Branch

North Muskegon Walker Memorial Branch

Norton Shores Jacob O. Funkhouser Branch

Ravenna Branch

Newaygo Area District Library