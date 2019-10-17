Maranda visits set of Frozen Jr. at GR Civic Theatre

Kids and families will love the upcoming show at the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre – Frozen Jr.! The magical tale of sisterhood and believing in yourself starts tonight, October 17th with performances running until October 28th at the GR Civic Theatre. I got a behind the scenes tour of the stage props, costumes, and even meeting cast members!

Frozen Jr. is a shortened 60 minute version of the Broadway musical that includes constant entertainment and songs. It may be shorter, but the magic is still there! One of the super cool things about this show is that all cast members are 18 years old and under high school and middle school students! This means the show is put on for kids by kids. How awesome is that?!