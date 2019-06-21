Maranda to host third 2019 Park Party in Kalamazoo

Grand Rapids, Mich., June 21, 2019– Maranda and the Park Party team are excited host the third Park Party of 2019 in Kalamazoo’s city center. There is an unbelievable afternoon planned at Bronson Park on June 27th. Everyone is invited and everything is free from noon until 2 p.m.

“We are excited to bring the Park Party back to Kalamazoo! This community has embraced us and I’m so happy we will be able to bring an afternoon of free fun to families!” Maranda said.

The Kalamazoo Maranda Park Party is bigger and better than ever. Bronson Park will be filled with local organizations and vendors representing the best that Kalamazoo has to offer with free services, information, and free activities.

There is so much for families to enjoy including amazing rides and games, Chef Jet from Food Network will be doing cooking demonstrations and meet and greets, Priority Health will be providing an awesome obstacle course, Mac and Schmity from Star 105.7 will be passing out delicious Country Fresh Ice Cream, and so much more!

Our friends from KPS Food Services will be grilling Hot Dogs on site and will be served for free to anyone 18 and under starting at 11:30 a.m., while supplies last. Every Maranda Park Party also includes free activities, games, entertainment and, of course, prizes!

In addition, we will be doing a half-hour live special from the event at 11:30-noon on WOOD-TV8.

For more Maranda, watch “Maranda Where You Live” weekdays after eightWest on WOOD TV8 & WOTV 4 Women.

