Maranda recognizes local heroes in Where You Live Special

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Throughout the entire year, Maranda has been highlighting various local heroes on her Instagram page known as #MarandaHeroes. Each day of 2019 she has posted about different community members who are doing good and inspiring others to do the same. Now, she wants to show you a few of these amazing individuals during her Where You Live Special – Maranda Heroes.

We are so fortunate to have so many local heroes in our community doing good for everyone around us. These individuals do what they can to make the lives of kids and families around them better. Dorothy, for instance, holds a tennis camp each summer where she invites kids to come have a safe and fun place to learn and get active. There is also Michael McLeieer and Jake the Fire Safety Dog of E.S.C.A.P.E Fire Safety, who are passionate about ensuring the safety of families all over West Michigan.

Another friend who goes above and beyond to better the lives of individuals in the community is Judge Feeney. She brought in West Michigan therapy dogs to the courtroom to help keep kids or disabled adults calm while testifying. Since this can be a scary thing for many, the dogs help ease their nerves and make them feel better during this tough time. In fact, having the dogs there lifts the spirits of everyone in the courtroom!

The West Michigan community is so lucky to have so many local heroes helping kids and families every day. This is just a few of the many individuals who are making a difference in people’s lives and are true heroes!