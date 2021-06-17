Maranda Park Parties return — Pop-Up Style!

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Maranda kicked off her 2021 summer Park Parties, “Pop-Up Style,” in Battle Creek.

The surprise event was held Thursday during a summer food distribution event bringing joy to local kids and families. Maranda and her partners joined food service workers to make the event extra special, bringing along princesses, superheroes and all sorts of fun. The drive-thru style event allowed for a safe, socially distanced experience and every child walked with freebies including ice cream sandwiches, healthy lunches and big smiles!

Maranda’s Pop-Up Style events will continue during June and July at surprise locations to help bring joy to families all summer long.

Since traditional events can’t be held due to safety concerns this summer, Maranda is still giving every family in West Michigan a chance to win some great prizes. Enter the Maranda Park Party Pop-Up Style contest for your chance to win a $100 Meijer gift card and a special surprise from her partners.