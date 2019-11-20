Maranda meets Mufasa from Disney’s The Lion King on Broadway

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Maranda and crew had the amazing opportunity to travel to Boston where they explored the many different departments back stage of Disney’s The Lion King on Broadway, thanks to our friends at Broadway Grand Rapids. Her last stop behind the scenes was meeting Gerald Ramsey, who plays Mufasa in this beautiful performance. Gerald explained how he feels connected to his character because of his appreciation and love of his ancestors as well as being told throughout this life by elders to never forget who he is. Gerald is such a great representation of the message The Lion King on Broadway is trying to send to the kids and families that watch the show.

The Lion King on Broadway hits the stage in Grand Rapids tonight and goes until December 1st! There are still tickets available and they can be purchased here!