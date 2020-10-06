Maranda learns all about pumpkins at the Stanwood Produce Auction

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – We recently had the opportunity to go back to the Stanwood Produce Auction in Stanwood, MI to learn about pumpkins! They sell over 80,000 pumpkins in a week, all grown by Amish farmers. The pumpkins are taken across Michigan to sell to families to celebrate the fall season.

TIP: Look for the pumpkin with the greenest stem, it’ll last longer!

Although many Halloween celebrations will not happen this year due to COVID, getting pumpkins and carving/painting them as a family can still happen!