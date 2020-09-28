Maranda launches ‘Cool School’ resource for parents during pandemic

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The coronavirus pandemic has forced changes in schooling, affecting how kids learn about everything from science to art.

Working to help parents navigate the situation, WOOD TV8’s Maranda has put together learning resources in a new online resource called “Cool School.” More will be added throughout the year.

“A lot of parents have stepped into the role of ‘teacher’ more than they have in the past, so they’re looking for resources …. So for example, field trips, a big part of the school experience, we’re doing virtual field trips to some of those fun locations,” Maranda explained.

There are ideas for science projects, how to teach life skills, and, Maranda’s favorite section, how to make a difference.

“A lot of that has gone away. If your Girl Scout troop used to get together, for example. Now we’re saying, here are ways you can make a difference right in your community,” she said.

News 8 Daybreak anchor Teresa Weakley helped kick off the initiative by sharing one way she is using something she learned in school to give her kids an experience they haven’t been able to have during the pandemic: violin lessons.

“They don’t always listen to Mom and Dad as well as they might listen to a coach or teacher, so it takes a lot of patience, but just trying something new is exciting for them so they do pay attention and enjoy it,” Weakley said.

Find the “Cool School” resources are online now under the “Maranda” tab at wotv4women.com.