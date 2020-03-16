Maranda highlights two amazing kids in the community

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – There are so many incredible kids in West Michigan that Maranda has had the opportunity to meet including Blake and Megan, who recently came to talk about their amazing accomplishments.

Blake is a 3rd grader who recently submitted a paper where he had to compare the brave firefighters of the Great Chicago Fire to a brave person he knows. He wrote about his mom’s cousin, a United States marine who was killed in action a few days before Blake was born. Blake’s paper was chosen as one of the top five winners in the nation!

Megan is a senior in high school. Not only is she Valedictorian, but she also recently won Michigan’s high school skiing state championship! Many times, the state’s champion in skiing is a student from the Upper Peninsula but Megan represented West Michigan through her hard work and dedication.

We love meeting amazing kids in our community and being inspired by young people doing great things!