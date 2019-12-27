Maranda highlights special community members in Where You Live Special

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Throughout the entire year, Maranda has been highlighting various local heroes on her Instagram page known as #MarandaHeroes. Each day of 2019 she has posted about different community members who are doing good and inspiring others to do the same. Now, she wants to show you a few of these amazing individuals during her Where You Live Special – Maranda Hero Edition.

There are so many community members throughout West Michigan who go above and beyond to help bring joy to kids and families. These individuals include hip-hop violinist Rodney Page who has played at Maranda Park Parties the past 2 summers, Grandpa Ron Gundy who visits different classrooms in Grand Haven every day to read to students, and Laura Huizenga who donated books to every first grader in Grand Rapids Public Schools.

Laura Huizenga wants to ensure all students find the joy in reading and hopes this will influence them to continue reading for years to come. More than 1,500 first grade students throughout the 26 elementary schools in Grand Rapids had smiles across their faces as they received their very own book! It’s a beautiful thing to see a community member giving back to students to help influence their future!