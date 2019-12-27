Maranda highlights amazing kids for Where You Live Special

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Throughout the entire year, Maranda has been highlighting various local heroes on her Instagram page known as #MarandaHeroes. Each day of 2019 she has posted about a different community member who is doing good and inspiring others to do the same. Now, she wants to show you a few of these amazing individuals during her Where You Live Special – Maranda Heroes.

First up, she’s highlighting some amazing kids that she has had the opportunity to meet this past year. Whether it be kids she has met at various events, in classrooms throughout West Michigan, or at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital, each one of these kids hold a special place in her heart and inspires her every day.

Maranda met a ton of those kids from Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital back in August when she attended the Kids Can Conquer Night at Fifth Third Ballpark. This was such a special night where patients at the hospital came and took over the ballpark by doing the various jobs for the West Michigan Whitecaps. The jobs included coaching, announcing, grounds keeping, and more! This night was made possible by our friends at Fifth Third Bank!

These children were, or recently had been, battling pediatric cancers or life threatening diseases, but this night allows them to have fun, get out of the hospital, and spend valuable time with their friends and family. It was a beautiful night for all who attend and for many, their favorite night of the summer.