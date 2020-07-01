Maranda and friends help deliver meals to kids throughout Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich (WOOD) – Maranda continues to stop by various feeding locations throughout West Michigan to celebrate all the great work food service workers have been doing the past few months as well as say hi to families recieving food. This week brought Maranda to Muskegon Public Schools!

Maranda stopped by Muskegon High School to highlight all the good the food service team is doing for kids in Muskegon! This team is pretty amazing – they begin their day loading buses with boxes of food, including dairy boxes from Milk Means More, that will be delivered to kids. Once the buses are loaded, the food service team jumps on the buses and delivers food right to kids houses throughout the community. Since March, they have delivered 500,000 meals to hungry kids. How amazing is that?!

While there, Maranda gave the food service team goodie bags from Meijer and backpacks from Priority Health to be distributed to the kids they serve. She also gave them a thank you gift with goodies inside for food service workers to thank them for all their hard work over the past few months.

Food service workers have been working hard since March 17th to provide daily meals to families in need throughout West Michigan. Now, Maranda wants to show appreciation for all they have done for our kids the past few months. Thank you to our generous partners for providing gifts to give to the food service heroes!

Due to the current reality of our world, the usual Maranda Park Parties we unable to happen, but that didn’t stop Maranda from bringing summer fun to kids in West Michigan! This summer every child in West Michigan still has a chance to win big with Maranda handing out prizes virtually! Parents can register on behalf of their child at woodtv.com/maranda from June 11th until July 22nd at 11:59am. Every weekday from June 22nd through July 31st, 2020 Maranda will be announcing a daily winner for our great giveaways on WOOD TV8 at 11:50am (excluding July 3, 2020). The daily winner will receive a $100 Meijer gift card and Park Party prize pack for a total value of $150!

Register to win a Park Party prize pack HERE!

While the format for the 2020 Maranda Park Party season will be different, the mission will remain the same, to serve West Michigan families by providing free food, free entertainment and free prizes to those who need it most in our community.