Maranda gets behind the scenes tour at The Lion King on Broadway

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Broadway Grand Rapids sent Maranda and crew to Boston where Disney’s The Lion King on Broadway was playing to go behind the scenes and show families what they can expect when the show comes to Grand Rapids from November 20th through December 1st! The first stop on her adventure in Boston was in the puppet shop to learn more about everything that goes on behind the scenes to make the show happen.

The puppet shop is reasonable for making different characters, parts of costumers, and props to make this show magical. These puppets and masks are built from scratch and then sculpted and painted to bring this show to life and provide an unforgettable experience for guests. The puppet supervisor who has hand created these pieces says this exciting job would not have been possible without an education. He says the best advice he can give to young viewers is “education is key” to pursue your dreams. Stay tuned throughout the next few weeks to learn more about Disney’s The Lion King on Broadway from behind the scenes with Maranda!

