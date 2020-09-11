Maranda explores Stanwood Produce Auction: Local farm market with fresh, delicious fruits and veggies

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – About 45 minutes north of Grand Rapids is a little town called Stanwood where an awesome farm market auction is held every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. It’s called the Stanwood Produce Auction. This auction includes tons of fresh produce, mostly provided by the local Amish community, and individuals and businesses come to buy this fresh, delicious fruits and vegetables.

Maranda and crew traveled to the produce auction to check it out and talk with those who attend. If you get the chance, this is a great place to checkout!