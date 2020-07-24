Maranda and the Park Party crew celebrate food service workers and families at Holland Public Schools

HOLLAND, Mich (WOOD) – The next stop for the Maranda Park Party Pop Up Style brought the crew to Holland Public Schools! Maranda stopped by Holland High School where food service workers were busy packing bags of food to get distributed to students. She was able to surprise the workers and honor them for all their hard work. Each worker received passes to Craig’s Cruisers, passes to Air Zoo, and goodies from Meijer!

After, Maranda and crew headed over to Calvary on 8th, a local church that serves as a feeding site for families. As families arrived to pick up food, they were surprised by Maranda, princesses, Crusier from Craig’s Cruisers, and more fun! It was a fun day celebrating food service workers and families!

Food service workers have been working hard since March 17th to provide daily meals to families in need throughout West Michigan. Now, Maranda wants to show appreciation for all they have done for our kids the past few months. Thank you to our generous partners for providing gifts to give to the food service heroes!