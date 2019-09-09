Maranda and friends enjoy JoJo Siwa concert

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Throughout the 25th Park Party season, Maranda has been giving away tickets to the JoJo Siwa concert at the Van Andel Arena to one lucky winner at each party. For the concert, six wonderful girls and their mothers from all over West Michigan joined Maranda in the WOOD TV booth at the Van Andel Arena and together they all enjoyed a night full of singing, dancing, and having fun! There was even delicious snacks provided by the arena and adorable cupcakes from Mejier! It was truly a night to remember.