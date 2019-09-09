Maranda and friends enjoy JoJo Siwa concert

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - Ottawa County has a beautiful program that inspires youth to learn and develop skills outside the classroom. The Autism Disorder Program through Ottawa Area Schools partners with local businesses to teach students with autism valuable life skills while getting them involved as valuable community members. One of the businesses they partner with is Biggby Coffee, who has really made a huge impact on these kids!

The students work with the Biggby Coffee owner on various skills such as being on time, work ethic, and communication. This program is a great foundation for building the skills that will be essential for life after high school. These students come to the businesses and begin with smaller jobs and gradually over time begin to get more responsibilities. The goal is for these kids to become involved in the community and be able to use these skills throughout their life.