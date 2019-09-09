Maranda and friends enjoy JoJo Siwa concert

Maranda

by: MarandaTV

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Throughout the 25th Park Party season, Maranda has been giving away tickets to the JoJo Siwa concert at the Van Andel Arena to one lucky winner at each party. For the concert, six wonderful girls and their mothers from all over West Michigan joined Maranda in the WOOD TV booth at the Van Andel Arena and together they all enjoyed a night full of singing, dancing, and having fun! There was even delicious snacks provided by the arena and adorable cupcakes from Mejier! It was truly a night to remember.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon

Join WOTV 4 Women on Social

Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Pintetest Icon

 

 