Maranda and E.S.C.A.P.E. Fire Safety celebrate local firefighters with BIGGBY and Craig’s Cruisers pizza

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Maranda, Michael McLeieer from E.S.C.A.P.E. Fire Safety, BIGGBY Coffee, and Craig’s Cruisers teamed up to celebrate firefighters last week and thank them for all their hard work! Maranda and Michael traveled to four West and Southwest Michigan fire stations to deliver BIGGBY Coffee and in Wyoming, Craig’s Cruisers pizza to firefighters.

Firefighters have been working hard to keep West Michigan families safe every single day, but especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. We wanted to show our appreciation and thank them for helping keep our community safe.

