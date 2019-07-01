Making safe and healthy choices this 4th of July

July is here which means it’s the time of year for America’s favorite holiday – the Fourth of July! I met up with our friends from Priority Health and E.S.C.A.P.E Fire Safety to discuss how your family can stay safe and healthy this holiday weekend.

The 4th of July is traditionally a holiday for cookouts, barbeques, spending time outside, and of course, fireworks! While all of this is exciting and fun, especially for kids, it’s very important to keep your family safe and healthy this 4th of July weekend.

Experts at Priority Health provided the following tips for this holiday weekend:

Choose healthy alternatives to your favorite summer dish

Keep your kids hydrated during increased outdoor play

Be Sun Smart while out in the sun all day, use protection (sunscreen, long sleeves, sunglasses, hats)

Our friends at ESCAPE Fire Safety discussed the importance of staying safe this holiday weekend amongst all the excitement with fireworks and sparklers. It’s very important kids are supervised my an adult while at events where fireworks are used. Although it’s fun to have your own show of a firework display, it’s safer and smarter to leave it to the experts! There’s a full list of firework displays throughout West Michigan on the WOOD TV8 website.

For more information on firework safety, check out the Fireworks Safety Tips article by E.S.C.A.P.E Fire Safety.